EPOS | Sennheiser Game Zero review: "A solid, no thrills, quality headset"

The EPOS | Sennheiser Game Zero looks to offer a compelling option for those in the market for an upper mid-range Sennheiser gaming headset with their $159 / £159 asking price.

Poised between the cheaper Sennheiser GSP 300 headset and the more premium GSP 370s, the Game Zero sits comfortably in that middle ground - reassuringly expensive but nothing too outrageous. Sounds good, but how do these mid-range headphones fair against stiff competition from the other best gaming headsets currently available? Let's find out.



Design & Features

Essential info (Image credit: Epos | Sennheiser) Type: Wired (3.5mm jack)

Sound output: Stereo

Microphone: Flexible boom arm

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, mobile

Controls: Mute, volume

Impedance: 50 Ohm

Frequency response: 10 - 28000 Hz

The Game Zero has a robust-but-lightweight plastic and closed-back design that feels solid in your hands. The aesthetic is decidedly understated for a gaming headset, with a stylish matte black look and the occasional accent of red - a great choice if you need all the appointments of a headset but none of the associated bling.

The generously-sized over-ear cups feature a volume dial on one side and plush faux leather ear pads which are exceptionally soft and have plenty of give to them. When worn, I find this headset exceptionally comfortable, both around the ears (thanks to those earpads) and across the top of the head. The fit is snug, but not tight, and even though these are built solidly, they don’t feel heavy at all. That snug fit and closed-back design lend another level of passive sound isolation as well, although, despite this, there was none of the sweatiness associated with this type of design - my ears stay cool for several hours.

The mic features an easily adjustable tip and retractable arm, which mutes itself when placed in the vertical position. Not only is this a nice little feature but the overall quality over voice chat was also excellent, with good levels and minimal background noise.

My only minor quibble with the design is the included cable. While the cable is braided - a nice feature and a definite plus - it seems a little flimsy overall. On such a premium headset, it feels like Sennheiser could have put a little more insulation on this cable, although it’s not a massive dealbreaker since it’s ultimately removable. Another thing to note is that while these are compatible with PC, Mac, phones, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - you’ll have to buy your relevant cable separately as the headphones only come with a removable 3.5mm audio/mic jack.

(Image credit: Epos Sennheiser)

Performance

The Game Zero sound extremely balanced focused, and clear. The frequency response is definitely tuned to a mid-range focus but with a nice, pleasant roll-off at the high end which is perfect for avoiding any ear fatigue over long sessions. That clear, balanced sound lends itself perfectly to the directional sound stages - which are fantastic, despite this headset only being stereo.

The pairing of the comfortable closed-back design, passive isolation, and finely tuned frequency response means this headset is a prime candidate for competitive shooters. Putting the headset through its paces in Valorant proved to be a real joy. Even with no surround sound, gunfire from those pesky operator users is easy to place and there'll be no sneaky knives in the back with this headset: you'll definitely hear them coming.

Even for more relaxed, casual sessions however the Game Zero still excels. Jumping into Red Dead Online and Sea of Thieves, for example, I could hear every rustle, reload, and bottle swig rendered with brilliant clarity. The gunshots rang out with an especially pleasing crack: sufficiently powerful, but with none of that fatiguing sharpness on the high end, and so perfect for simply sitting back for a relaxing play session.

The tight, balanced sound does come with its drawbacks though. Some might find the bass a little weak on these and they definitely do lack a bit of that low-end thump you’d find on most consumer headphones at this price. Sennheiser definitely made the decision to pull the bass in a little on these to keep the tightness and clarity in the sound overall. Subsequently, if you’re looking for some all-rounders then you might find these a little lacking for those bass-heavy tracks and videos, especially for the $160 / £150 (ish) asking price.

(Image credit: Epos Sennheiser)

Overall - should you buy it?

The EPOS Sennheiser Game Zero offers a solid, no thrills, but decidedly quality package for the money in my books. Every element of the design is well thought out, refined, and shows the hallmarks of an experienced company that knows how to make an excellent gaming headset. Subsequently, when placed alongside its competitors for best gaming headset, you're getting a compelling mid-range choice here with fantastic comfort and crystal clear sound.