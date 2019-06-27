Where to find Sekiro Gourd Seeds and increase your healing

Sekiro gourd seeds boost the power of your gourd, a healing bottle that functions in exactly the same way as Dark Souls' Estus flask. Each time you level it up with gourd seeds you get another 'use' of its healing ability, which means more chances to fight on. To get the most from this tool you'll need to find Sekiro gourd seeds in the world and take them to a doctor called Emma who can enhance your bottle. Here we've got every Sekiro gourd seed location so you can boost your healing to its highest level.

1. Outskirts Wall - Gate Path idol Gourd Seed: General Naomori Kawarada

This one is from the General Naomori Kawarada mini-boss near the Gate Path idol. He is in a courtyard nearby and if you sneak up on him he is a much easier battle. Just kill him off for the gourd seed.

2. Ashina Outskirts Wall - Stairway Idol Gourd Seed: Chained Ogre

You must overcome the Chained Ogre near the Ashina Outskirts Wall - Stairway Idol for your next one. Beat him to death using a mix of fire, firecrackers, and your grapple then grapple up to the corridor above him. Just turn left and it is on the floor ahead of you.

3. Ashina Castle Gate Idol Gourd Seed

This one is near the field where you fight the horseman Gyoubu. Go up the stairs in this field and past the building. There are some more stairs and then a merchant who will sell you this seed.

4. Upper Tower - Antechamber Idol Gourd Seed

This one is right next to the Upper Tower - Antechamber Idol. Just grapple up to the point after the exploding enemy on the palace roof and loot it.

5. Outskirts Wall - Stairway Idol Gourd Seed

You can buy this one from a merchant who appears at the Dilpidated Temple after you've gone through Ashina Castle. He is next to the Outskirts Wall - Stairway Idol. Drop down to the floor next to it and he is underneath the gate. He will sell you this after you have talked to him enough (possibly after buying the information).

6. Senpou Temple, Mt. Kongo Idol Gourd Seed

Going from the Senpou Temple, Mt. Kongo Idol make your way up to the large building at the top of this hill. Grapple into the rafters then jump into the hole in the ceiling on the left of the building. Go down some stairs to see some monks worshipping. The Gourd Seed is just in front of them.

7. Under-Shrine Valley Idol Gourd Seed

This one is near the Under-Shrine Valley Idol. Follow the path down into the canyon and past the enemy. If you grapple up and then across to the other side you will see a climbable ledge to your left. Follow this little path and there will be a seed waiting for you.

8. Mibu Village Idol Gourd Seed

This one is best gotten from the Mibu Village Idol. In the centre of the village is a tree with some items at its base. One of these is a Gourd Seed.

9. Palace Grounds Idol Seed

After the Palace Grounds Idol you will have to sneak through a building with some feral nobles. Go left up some stairs past them and you will see a long chest there, the Seed is inside.