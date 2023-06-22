Marvel goes method with Secret Invasion marketing

Marvel has gone method with its marketing for new series Secret Invasion, which centers around the infiltration of Earth by shapeshifting Skrulls, an alien species first introduced in Captain Marvel.

And they certainly have infiltrated the studios' marketing material – for several months now. A photo from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere back in April actually features a green-faced Skrull lurking in the background, while a more recent clip from TV show Good Morning Texas features a more brazen Skrull walking into a grocery store behind an on-location reporter.

Secret Invasion is the latest small-screen installment from the MCU, which sees Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury. There are some other familiar faces joining him, too, like Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, as well as new characters played by the likes of Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke.

The Skrulls, who lost their home planet of Skrullos prior to the events of Captain Marvel, are now displaced. Looking for a new place to settle, a group of renegade Skrulls have set up camp on Earth and are on a mission to take over by impersonating human world leaders. Thanks to their shapeshifting abilities, it's near-impossible to determine if someone is human or Skrull when they're not using their natural green face.

