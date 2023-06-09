Secret Invasion director says Marvel series is a "six-hour movie"

After a break of more than eight months without a small-screen offering, Marvel is back with another new TV show. Secret Invasion, the first Disney Plus series since 2022's She-Hulk, sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) team up with allies old and new to try and prevent a world domination plot masterminded by shapeshifting Skrulls.

Consisting of six episodes, director Ali Selim calls the series "a six-hour movie unto itself" – though that doesn’t mean there’s no chance for a sequel. "When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete," he tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Witcher on the cover.

"And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like 'Oh, it could go in this direction.' Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season two."

The characters in question include Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, Don Cheadle's Rhodey, and Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross, as well as some new additions to the MCU played by Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke.

The first episode of Secret Invasion premieres on Disney Plus on June 21, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best shows on Disney Plus.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features The Witcher season 3 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, June 14. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.