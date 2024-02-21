Sea of Thieves officially hits PS5 in 2 months

Xbox and Rare have confirmed that Sea of Thieves is coming to PS5 on April 30, and will feature full cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

The news was confirmed in an Xbox Wire post, which additionally revealed that Hi-Fi Rush is indeed coming to PS5 as well. The blog also confirmed that Grounded and Pentiment, which were announced for Switch as part of today's Nintendo Partner Direct, will be coming to PS4 and PS5 too.

"This is the first time in Rare's nearly 40-year history that we've shipped a game on a PlayStation platform," associate design director Shelley Preston notes in a dev video accompanying the announcement, "and that is cause for celebration for both Rare as a studio and Sea of Thieves."

That's about it as far as details on the game's PS5 release, but honestly, what else is there to say? With full cross-play, Sea of Thieves is opening up to a whole new audience and expanding its playerbase at the same time, which seems like a win-win for an online game entering its seventh year.

That rounds out the list of the four multiplatform Xbox games Phil Spencer teased last week, and they're pretty much exactly what we expected. Spencer was explicit that games like Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would not be hopping platforms for now, and it seems this collection of four has set the tone for what we can expect from Xbox games on Nintendo and PlayStation platforms.

Here's hoping the new PS5 crowd have a better time than when Sea of Thieves' rarest item met its most unlucky player.