Scream 6 trailer is a tense nightmare as Ghostface stalks New York City

The Scream 6 trailer is finally here – and it's the subway ride from hell as Ghostface stalks some familiar faces in New York City.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see the return of Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Mason Gooding's Chad Meeks-Martin, along with the introduction of newcomer Josh Segarra's David. The group are on a subway together, looking fairly downcast, with some Halloween revellers in their car dressed as Ghostface. The lights flicker, and one of the Ghostfaces slowly gets closer… and Mindy is attacked.

Plot details on the new movie are scarce at the moment, but Courteney Cox will be returning as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere will be back as Scream 4's Kirby Reed. Joining the line-up is Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Thomas Cadrot, and Andre Anthony. Scream (2022) helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return to direct.

But, one actor who definitely won't be returning is Neve Campbell. She made the decision to step away over a pay dispute, meaning Scream 6 will be the first installment in the franchise that doesn't feature Sidney Prescott. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," Campbell said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Scream 6 arrives in theaters on March 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the major upcoming movie release dates for everything else to get excited about.