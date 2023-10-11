Scavengers Reign trailer argues survival on an alien world is never, ever simple

What would you do if you were suddenly thrust into an alien environment utterly unconcerned with the survival of humanity? A world that was only passively hostile and completely ambivalent to anyone walking its surface by design? The official trailer for Scavengers Reign, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on Max on October 19, tries to answer those questions.

The new animated show is co-created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner and follows up on their popular 2016 animated short film "Scavengers." Scavengers Reign, which carries forward the vibe and style of "Scavengers" if not the exact plot, follows a number of survivors after they are stranded on an alien planet following their interstellar freighter being damaged. The various groups look to survive and perhaps even escape, navigating a complex ecosystem they can only begin to understand and was never meant for them.

The series features the voices of Wunmi Mosaku (Azi), Bob Stephenson (Sam), Sunita Mani (Ursula), Ted Travelstead (Kamen), and Alia Shawkat (Levi). Additionally, guest stars include the voices of Pollyanna McIntosh (Kris), Dash Williams (Barry), Freddy Rodriguez (Terrence), Sepideh Moafi (Mia), and Skyler Gisondo (Charlie).

In addition to Bennett and Huettner, Chris Prynoski also serves as executive producer. Scavengers Reign is co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill while Benjy Brooke is supervising director. The animated series is produced in partnership with Titmouse.