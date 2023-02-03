Scarlet Witch #3 introduces a mysterious new Marvel character

Wanda Maximoff is the daughter of Magneto - which means that Polaris of the X-Men is her sister. And in March 8's Scarlet Witch #3, the pair will team up for a story that also introduces a brand new character named Mardj.

But good news for you, dear reader - we've got an advance first look at some unlettered interior art from Scarlet Witch #3 by writer Steve Orlando and artists Sara Pichelli, Elisabetta D'Amico, and Matthew Wilson which offer up a glimpse at Mardj before she makes her official debut in the issue.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What do we know about Mardj so far? Well… Not a whole heck of a lot. All we really know for certain is that like many who pass through the doors of Scarlet Witch's magic shop, Mardj needs Wanda Maximoff's help, and Polaris is along for the ride. That, and that Mardj is from Sub-Atomica, something like the Marvel Comics version of the micro-sized world of the Quantum Realm, which is of course the setting of February 17's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie.

"When Polaris’ visit to her sister’s new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica!" reads Marvel Comics' official description of Scarlet Witch #3.

"Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda’s enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back…with a vengeance."

You read that right - the MCU character Darcy Lewis of the Thor films and WandaVision has officially made her way into Marvel Comics as a supporting character in Scarlet Witch - and in #3, we'll also find out more about her comic past alongside the main plot involving Mardj.

Check out the best Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch comics of all time!