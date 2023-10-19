Scammed out of MMO raid loot, Old School RuneScape player gets ultimate revenge by killing their scammer in PvP and displaying their bones for 3 years

Like the Pirates of the Caribbean Navy displaying pirate corpses as a threat to swashbucklers everywhere, an Old School RuneScape player has held onto the bones of a scammer, who they killed in the MMO's PvP over three years ago, in an admirable commitment to revenge.

OSRS player and Reddit user Aggravating-Shower-1 shared their story earlier this week. On October 15, 2020, they cleared the MMO's Chambers of Xeric raid with an LFG group. The team ended up bagging the most valuable raid loot possible: a coveted Twisted Bow.

At the time, this would've been one of the most valuable items in the entire game, if not the most valuable, and the bow is still prized today with a value of over 1.5 billion gold. However, the player who received the drop, Kymberly, broke the LFG code of honor and ran off with the profits, refusing to split it with the rest of the team – even as one member celebrated the payday and the fact they could finally buy their own Twisted Bow.

Understandably aggravated, Shower headed to OSRS PvP that same night, only to run into the scammer once again. Proving that there is some modicum of justice in the world, they managed to kill them. While they didn't have the bow on them, their corpse did give Shower another trophy: their filthy, scammer bones, which Shower has preserved to this day in the "trophy" tab of their bank.

I reached out to Shower to discuss what happened in more detail. "WDR (We Do Raids) is a Discord server people join to actively look for teams to raid," they explain. "There is an expectation to split all loot worth over 1m for each player. An example would be a three-person raid, you get something at least 3m or over, you would split. If you got something worth 2m in a three-person raid then the person who got the loot would keep. The Averniiick guy in the screenshots was the guy who originally posted about a raid, and me and Kymberly" (the scammer) joined him. None of us knew each other beforehand."

With a fresh screenshot, Shower confirms that they still have Kymberly's bones in their OSRS bank to this day, proudly mounted alongside the Long Bone, a rare drop, and under the severed head of an undead dragon, as if to equate the scammer with mere NPC monsters.

(Image credit: Jagex / Aggravating-Shower-1)

The kicker here is that, because duplicate items in your OSRS bank stack up if you deposit more than one, Shower had to hold onto exactly this one set of bones this whole time. It would sort of be like putting two identical items into a box, giving the box a shake, then pulling one out at random. You'd never know for sure which one you had, or in this case, whether the bones left in the bank were actually the scammer's. Granted, normal human bones aren't a valuable or commonly held item, but you've got to respect the dedication.

They say they only saw the scammer twice after that raid: "A few hours later in PvP, and once more at the Chambers bank." While Shower isn't sure if the scammer was ever banned from the We Do Raids Discord, they did get them blacklisted on the community resource RuneWatch .

They've also kept this player, and this player alone, on their in-game Ignore list, normally used to block out harassers or trolls, just "so I could keep up with the name changes" on their account. Kymberly has since become Virtual xx, and you've got to wonder if they know their crimes have been immortalized in a wholly deserved, voodoo-like ritual of vengeance.