MMO community helps player reclaim "stolen" item with sage advice like "ruin his life" because "this is RuneScape," and somehow it actually works

The Old School RuneScape community has successfully helped one player navigate a somewhat relatable, somewhat worrying family feud over an item allegedly stolen in the MMO, all thanks to tactful advice like "ruin his life."

A few days ago, Reddit user MethIsntCool (who I'm going to call MIC) shared their plight with the OSRS subreddit. "My cousin stole my Kodai Wand," they said. "How can I ask for it back without starting family drama?"

A Kodai Wand is a valuable weapon used for spellcasting, worth about 95 million gold at the time of writing – peanuts to some players, but a sizable fortune to others. MIC says they loaned their Kodai Wand to their cousin a few years ago when they understandably took a break from OSRS to focus on raising their first child. "As no one quits RuneScape forever, I made it clear I would want it back upon my return," they add, leaning into the 'no quitting, only long breaks' mentality that dominates the loyal OSRS player base.

MIC has since returned to OSRS, having "tricked [his] wife into letting me be the stay at home parent," and run into a problem. "During my break, my cousin 'quit' the game… with my Kodai Wand still in his bank," he explains. "My cousin now has a child of his own, and wrongly believes RuneScape cannot be his priority anymore."

This left MIC with a quandary. "I will be seeing my cousin in person for Thanksgiving, and I am trying to think of a tactful way to ask for my Kodai Wand back. We are both grown-ass adults with families. How can I successfully pull him aside and ask this man to log into his childhood point-and-click game, navigate the two-factor authenticator he hasn't used in over a year, and buy membership so he can trade me my magic wand?"

The smoking wand

(Image credit: Jagex)

I realize this whole thing has been played up for laughs, but I do want to point out that forgetting about a wand in a video game amidst the rush of parenting doesn't amount to stealing something, especially when the owner hasn't even asked for it back yet. Besides, life isn't a sitcom and this seems like one of those things that could be settled with a simple "please" over a phone call or DM. Having faced similar conundrums in OSRS when I was a middle school student, I speak from experience. Thankfully, the MMO's famously diplomatic community was immensely helpful in navigating this exchange.

For example, the top reply to MIC's post, from GatoDiablo99, reckons he should simply, "Beat him the fuck up. Fuck that little punk. Get your shit back. Don’t be an adult about it. Cause havoc. Ruin his life. This is RuneScape. More important than his dumbass child."

"Finally, some level-headed advice," MIC replied.

BurlyGiraffe, meanwhile, advised playing "the long game." Why get the wand back now when you could simply befriend the cousin's kid, introduce them to OSRS once they're old enough for MMOs (a grave act of revenge in and of itself), have them earn enough gold to buy their own wand, and then ask to borrow their Kodai for a bit?

More seriously, users like SnackLife00 suggested avoiding the hurdle of account membership by having the cousin sell the wand via the Grand Exchange markethouse to convert it to raw gold that can be traded back to MIC. Or, you know, MIC could buy their cousin a membership bond in the first place.

"This is the only reply you should look at," Rabbit730 said of the entirely reasonable response.

Agent of chaos lethalweapon12-3 disagreed: "Not true, he should ruin the evening and beat the piss out of his cousin."

MIC's post got quite a bit of attention in the OSRS subreddit, so this back-and-forth went on for several hundred replies. Miraculously, MIC returned two days later to confirm they'd actually gotten their Kodai wand back. A screenshot of a trade with their cousin's account, which was held at a death volcano in the hazardous PvP Wilderness (presumably just for the atmosphere), sealed the deal.

"Thanks for all the advice, Reddit," they said. GatoDiablo99's inordinately violent approach even got a special shoutout. "Your comment pushed him over the edge for a peaceful transaction," MIC said. "But rest assured, I had been laying in bed thinking about how to ruin his life at Thanksgiving up until this point."

I reached out to MIC hoping to talk through this not-fiasco but sadly haven't heard back. I assume they're too busy regaling their own kid with a story of the great Kodai war that almost was.