Saw X pokes fun at Nicole Kidman's viral AMC ad in new promo

Saw X has released a shot-for-shot remake of Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad.

The remake sees Jigsaw pull up to the theater in his creepy little bicycle and watch a montage of clips from various Saw films.

"We come to this place for a reawakening. We come to the theaters to scream, to beg, to play. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights flicker on and off and your calls for mercy go unanswered," Jigsaw narrates. "And you wake up chained in a dirty warehouse, somehow still breathing. Blood-soaked blades on a huge silver screen...fear that I can feel...Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this."

The hilarious clip can be watched below.

somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this. #SawX - in theaters #SawTenber 29.

Taking place in between Saw I and Saw II, Saw X follows a sick and desperate John Kramer (Tobin Bell) as he travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam that preys on and aims to defraud the ill and vulnerable. An enraged John, with the help of his protege Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), goes full Jigsaw mode and puts the con artists through his insanely twisted trademark Saw traps.

Greutert (Saw VI, Saw VII) directs Saw X from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral) and Josh Stolberg – and has teased that the upcoming installment probably won't be the franchise's last.

Saw X will hit theaters on #SawTenber (September) 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.