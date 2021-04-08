Saw franchise tenth film in development ahead of Spiral debut

Jigsaw has become a household name since the little puppet riding a tricycle debuted in 2004. A decade and a half later, the Saw franchise is entering milestone territory with the announcement of the franchise’s tenth film starting development.

If you haven't already been thinking of the insidious character as one of the biggest slashers in horror history, now might be the time. He is right there alongside Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Chucky. The character has become synonymous with rusty saws found in forgotten toolsheds, among other household items that his victims have been subjected to.

The franchise has managed to stay relevant, and with Lionsgate set to revitalize the franchise next month with Spiral, its grip on pop culture will remain strong. Spiral is the Chris Rock-led ninth film that brings Saw 2-4 director Darren Lynn Bousman back behind the camera. Producers of the movies, Twisted Pictures have already begun development on the milestone tenth entry.

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, Saw X is listed as being in active development. This head led to a bit of a ruckus on Reddit as hardcore fans noted that James Wan‘s Atomic Monster is listed as one of the film’s producers. This had fans thinking Wan, who directed the debut Saw film in 2004, had returned to help develop the 10th film in the franchise. Unfortunately, there are no credible sources to confirm his return as a director outside of speculation.

However, what can be confirmed is the tenth installment being currently under development. More news surrounding this could continue to gain buzz depending on how well Spiral, which hits theaters on May 14, does at the box office, but until then, you can check out our list of the best horror movies as we learn more about what's happening with the tenth Saw film.