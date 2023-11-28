Save your bells with the best Cyber Monday deals for Animal Crossing fans

These Animal Crossing Cyber Monday deals might be just the thing you need as the sale weekend draws to a close. What better way to enjoy a game about the simple things in life than, to buy something as uncomplicated and pleasing as a mug or a T-shirt?

It's been a few years since New Horizons gave us our last outing to the world of Animal Crossing, but it's an eternally popular game - something proved by the fact that, three years on, we're still seeing discounts on merch during the sales.

So, whether you finally want to take the plunge on Animal Crossing Monopoly, or pick up some more little figures (you can never have too many, don't listen to them) let's see what's going cheap in the last few hours of the Animal Crossing Cyber Monday deals. And, if you're looking for anything Nintendo-adjacent, then we've got some Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals to check out as well.

Cyber Monday's best Animal Crossing Deals

Animal Crossing 2.5-in Figure 3 Pack | $12.97 $3.98 at Amazon

Save $8.99 - There's a little Villager, KK, and Tom Nook here for you to pose, place, and generally play out whatever you fancy. Or you can just put them on a shelf somewhere.



Buy it if:

✅ You can't get enough of little posable figures



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're running out of shelf space



Price check:

Walmart OOS

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Complete Guide (hardback) | $54.99 $42.10 at Amazon

Save $12.89 - There are 688 pages here covering everything you could possibly want, or need, to know about New Horizons. All bound in a beautiful hardcover book.



Buy it if:

✅ If you want to see and do everything the game has to offer



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not going to read it cover to cover



Price check:

Best Buy £37.00 (paperback)

Animal Crossing New Horizons Doll Blind Box Volume 3 l | $11.97 $3.59 at GameStop

Save $17 - You might not know who you're getting out of Blathers, Celeste, Aurora, Goldie, Beau, Apollo, and Judy but at that price, you can try your luck a few times.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a random spin on a character figurine



Don't buy it if:

❌ You like knowing what you're getting



Price check:

Amazon $55 (full set)

$10 off all Animal Crossing T-Shirts | $26.99 $16.96 at Target

Save $10 - There are 28 different Animal Crossing T-shirts to choose from here with a ten-buck saving and a total of 56 in all if you count smaller discounts. Basically, there's going to be something here you like Buy it if:

✅ If you want to start an Animal Crossing wardrobe



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't look good in a T-shirt



Price check:

Amazon $23.99



Animal Crossing Monopoly | $27.99 $14.01 at Walmart

Save $13.98 - Few games translate to Monopoly's crushing cash chasing as well as Animal Crossing's mortgage-paying quest for financial freedom.



Buy it if:

✅ You sort of want a multiplier player Animal Crossing where everyone's in debt



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't understand Monopoly was created to condemn capitalism, not celebrate it

Price check:

Amazon $15.48 | Best Buy OSS



Animal Crossing Switch OLED case | $16.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Save $3 - It's a small saving but if you've got an OLED Switch you don't want to risk out in the world this case will do the job.



Buy it if:

✅ You need to protect your Switch



Don't buy it if:

❌ You never take your Switch out



Price check:

Walmart OSS | Best Buy OOS

Animal Crossing mug | $8.97 $2.69 at Amazon

Save $6.28 - Either you've noticed this because you really want it, or you know someone who does and Christmas is nearly here. Either way...



Buy it if:

✅ You drink things



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a mug person



Price check:

Walmart OSS | Best Buy OOS

