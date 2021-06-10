Save up to $70 on the best Razer mice, keyboards, and accessories

There's a massive sale on some of the best Razer mice, Razer keyboards, and accessories right now at Best Buy, and you can save up to $70 if you're quick. Because so many of the items in these Razer deals have scored highly in reviews, being able to pick them up for less isn't an opportunity to be missed.
- Razer deals: Save $20 or more on mice, keyboards, and peripherals
One of the best Razer deals would be the 'Battle Bundle' featuring the DeathAdder V2 mouse, BlackShark V2 X headset, and Gigantus mouse mat for $79.99 (an eye-catching $70 cheaper than the $150 MSRP). Because the Razer DeathAdder V2 and the BlackShark V2 X - a less expensive version of the excellent Razer BlackShark V2 - reviewed so well across the board, that's something of a bargain.
Next up is the Cynosa V2 keyboard for $44.99 instead of $60. As an affordable yet excellent membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa V2 is perfect as a starter plank or an alternative for those wanting to cut costs.
Finally, the esports-focused Viper 8K Hz mouse has tumbled down to $59.99 from an $80 MSRP. Because the Razer Viper 8K Hz is comfortably the best device for FPS games or battle royale shooters, that price cut is a steal. It's the same story with the Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse, which has tumbled to its lowest-ever price of $99.99.
Razer deals
Razer Battle Bundle (DeathAdder V2 mouse + BlackShark V2 X headset + Gigantus V2 M mouse mat) |
$150 $79.99 Best Buy
This combo deal gets you three Razer essentials for $70 less than normal. And because both the DeathAdder V2 mouse and BlackShark V2 X headset are some of the best in their field, it's one hell of a bargain.
View Deal
Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse |
$70 $49.99 at Best Buy
There's a lot to love about the DeathAdder V2 mouse, and it perfects what was already a brilliant product. If you want something comfortable, precise, and reliable, you need this pointer.
View Deal
Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard |
$60 $44.99 at Best Buy
The Cynosa V2 is one of the best entry-level keyboards out there, so this discount of $15 is pretty sweet. As a membrane keyboard, it's nice and quiet so won't disturb anyone else while you're gaming.
View Deal
Razer Viper 8K Hz mouse |
$80 $59.99 at Best Buy
If you want a great mouse for competitive gaming, it doesn't get much better than the Viper 8K Hz. Thanks to a polling rate of 8,000 Hz, it's perfect for screens with a rapid refresh and is much smoother as a result.
View Deal
- Razer Mamba Elite mouse |
$90$49.99 at Best Buy
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless mouse |
$130$89.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse |
$170$99.99 at Best Buy
- Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard |
$140$99.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Naga X mouse |
$80$59.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Kiyo webcam |
$100$74.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard |
$120$89.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard |
$200$149.99 at Best Buy
Want to see how these offers stack up against the competition? Don't forget to look up our guide to the best gaming mouse and the best gaming keyboard.