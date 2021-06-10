Save up to $70 on the best Razer mice, keyboards, and accessories

There's a massive sale on some of the best Razer mice, Razer keyboards, and accessories right now at Best Buy, and you can save up to $70 if you're quick. Because so many of the items in these Razer deals have scored highly in reviews, being able to pick them up for less isn't an opportunity to be missed.

One of the best Razer deals would be the 'Battle Bundle' featuring the DeathAdder V2 mouse, BlackShark V2 X headset, and Gigantus mouse mat for $79.99 (an eye-catching $70 cheaper than the $150 MSRP). Because the Razer DeathAdder V2 and the BlackShark V2 X - a less expensive version of the excellent Razer BlackShark V2 - reviewed so well across the board, that's something of a bargain.

Next up is the Cynosa V2 keyboard for $44.99 instead of $60. As an affordable yet excellent membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa V2 is perfect as a starter plank or an alternative for those wanting to cut costs.

Finally, the esports-focused Viper 8K Hz mouse has tumbled down to $59.99 from an $80 MSRP. Because the Razer Viper 8K Hz is comfortably the best device for FPS games or battle royale shooters, that price cut is a steal. It's the same story with the Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse, which has tumbled to its lowest-ever price of $99.99.

Razer deals

Razer Battle Bundle (DeathAdder V2 mouse + BlackShark V2 X headset + Gigantus V2 M mouse mat) | $150 $79.99 Best Buy

This combo deal gets you three Razer essentials for $70 less than normal. And because both the DeathAdder V2 mouse and BlackShark V2 X headset are some of the best in their field, it's one hell of a bargain.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse | $70 $49.99 at Best Buy

There's a lot to love about the DeathAdder V2 mouse, and it perfects what was already a brilliant product. If you want something comfortable, precise, and reliable, you need this pointer.

View Deal

Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard | $60 $44.99 at Best Buy

The Cynosa V2 is one of the best entry-level keyboards out there, so this discount of $15 is pretty sweet. As a membrane keyboard, it's nice and quiet so won't disturb anyone else while you're gaming.

View Deal

Razer Viper 8K Hz mouse | $80 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you want a great mouse for competitive gaming, it doesn't get much better than the Viper 8K Hz. Thanks to a polling rate of 8,000 Hz, it's perfect for screens with a rapid refresh and is much smoother as a result.

View Deal

