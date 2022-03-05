Save up to $400 in Dell's latest XPS 13 deals

Dell has fantastic XPS 13 laptop deals running this weekend with up to $400 off popular productivity machines. If you're thinking of upgrading your old model or wanting a new laptop altogether, then Dell has you sorted.

The deepest discount of Dell's laptop deals is reserved for the XPS 13 Touch laptop which is down to just $1,149.99 (was $1,550). This is a great price for a high-end ultrabook, as this machine features an 11-gen i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The specs here mean that the Dell XPS 13 Touch is insanely fast, with a 1-second start-up time thanks to the M.2 SSD.

Alternatively, you can forgo the touchscreen, as an XPS 13 laptop is available without this functionality for just $1,079.99 (was $1,300) for $200 off. It's a similar spec, the same Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM, though the trade-off for that extra discount is half the hard drive space, with a 512GB SSD instead of 1TB. It's still more than enough for any workload, though.

As far as more affordable laptop deals go, you can also get the XPS 13 Touch laptop with an 11th generation i5, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $849.99 (was $1,050) for a $200 saving. This is an incredible price on a machine of this spec. The biggest standout is the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor as opposed to an older, slower CPU combined with the touchscreen.

Today's best Dell XPS laptop deals

XPS 13 Touch Laptop | $1,050 $849.99 at Dell

Save $200 - The XPS 13 is selling for a fantastic price. This machine is lightweight and fast while benefiting from an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and a 256GB M.2 SSD with a touchscreen.

XPS 13 Laptop | $1,300 $1,079.99 at Dell

Save $220 - You can make a deeper saving going for the XPS 13 model without a touchscreen with similar specs. The highlight being the 11th generation i7 CPU and 512GB M.2 SSD. This is a great laptop deal for an ultrabook of this spec.



XPS 13 Touch Laptop | $1,549.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $400 - The hefty discount here takes this high-end XPS 13 Touch laptop down to a very aggressive rate. With the i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB M.2 SSD, this is a powerful rig that is fit for just about anything.



All these laptops are part of Dell's Evo Series, designed to be lightweight and thin but not skimping on the performance, graphics, and battery life. All of these XPS 13 models have a 13.3-inch 3-sided InfinityEdge screen and a full HD display. No password is necessary with this laptop as it uses your fingerprint to start it up, making them ideal for home working and at the office.

