Save up to 25% on Lenovo gaming laptops with these coupon deals

Gaming laptop deals ware always welcome and there are three ways into getting one at Lenovo right now. If you've been eyeing up a portable gaming machine, these discounts from Lenovo might be for you: you can save up to 25% on a gaming laptop right now, from Lenovo's Legion range just by using the code PRESALEINTEL.

However, it's important to note that these three offerings end tomorrow, August 27, 2020 so you'll need to act quickly to capitalize!

The Lenovo Legion range of laptops are some great machines; the Y740 comes is on our guide to the best gaming laptops you can get right now.

And while these offer great value, they aren't quite the cheapest gaming laptops deals we've seen recently in the bargain-hunting sense, but the value is truly excellent for what you get. That's because Lenovo and their Legion range, have proven quality and pedigree in the gaming market - running Razer laptops close for overall quality, for example. The build quality is excellent, and their component choice is wonderful too, offering a great balance of performance and value, generally managing to stay clear of the enormous portable premiums that can get added to gaming laptops.

While today's deals are on a handful of items, I particularly like the look of getting a Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, complete with RTX 2060 graphics card, an HDD + SSD storage combo, a new Intel 10th-gen processor, all with 19% off, bringing its price down to $1,289.99 (after using the code PRESALEINTEL).

Gaming laptop deals today

Get 25% off a Legion Y740 gaming laptop | just $1,469.99 at Lenovo

Use code PRESALEINTEL to get this price.

The Y740s are great laptops and so this is definitely worth your consideration when the code brings it down this price. AS well as that 2060 ray-tracing capable graphics card, you'll also get a sizeable SSD and that Lenovo Legion quality.

Save 19% on a Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop | just $1,289.99 at Lenovo

Use code PRESALEINTEL to get this price.

Or for slightly less than the Y740 you can take advantage of the same code getting you a chunk of a 5i laptop. It'll still give you ray-tracing gaming with a 2060 card and features a brand-new 10th-gen Intel processor. Nice.View Deal

