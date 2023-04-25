Save over $750 on this Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop with a Radeon RX 6800S

Gaming laptops have been fluctuating in price quite radically these past few months, yet there are still a good number of deals making their way to the web. One upgrade worth considering is the Legion Legion 7, having been slashed in price considerably by the maker itself.

By heading over to the retailer's website you can take home a Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop with a Radeon RX 6800S graphics card for $1,232.50 (opens in new tab). This is a huge reduction of $767.49 (about 38%) from its typical value of $1,999.99, something that shouldn't be taken lightly. It's also backed up by AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, Windows 11, and a sleek 16-inch display. To gain this discount, make sure to add the laptop to your basket before then applying codes 'EXTRA5' and 'GREETINGS10' at checkout.

This deal also throws in three months of Xbox Game Pass for free, so you can break in the new gaming laptop with the likes of Halo Infinite, Hi-Fi Rush, and more. For further comparison, we always recommend reading up on the best gaming laptops for 2023, including the likes of Razer, Dell, and Alienware. That said, the Legion brand is still admirable and for this price, it's hard to beat with a graphics card this powerful.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If you're looking for something cheaper then this Lenovo Legion Tower 5 with an RTX 3050 is another cheap option, dropping the price from $1,499.99 to $599.99 (opens in new tab). It's not as nearly as powerful but is a good budget alternative, offering a saving of $900.

Want more options? Make sure to check out the best RTX 3070 laptop deals (opens in new tab) as well as the best RTX 3080 laptop deals (opens in new tab) on the market. We've also rounded up the best cheap gaming laptop deals in April 2023 (opens in new tab) to fit all budgets.

