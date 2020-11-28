Save over $600 on a HP Spectre x360 laptop with this incredible pre-Cyber Monday discount

The Cyber Monday deals are here and they might not even be beaten come the beginning of next week. You get a $500 saving on the HP Spectre 360 convertible laptop, complete with near-borderless display and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti processor that really packs a punch in the gaming arena.

But you can get even more off: $628 off in total, to be exact. Apply the coupon code 10STACKBFCM21 at checkout before you pay to get the little cherry on top. That brings this Spectre model crashing down to $1101.99, a serious cut from its usual $1,729.99 price and down even further from Black Friday. We can't see this getting any lower, though, so now's the time if you want to snap it up.

HP Spectre x360 15 Ultrabook deal: $1,729.99 $1,229.99 at Dell

Over $600 off and you get an i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti video card, 16 GB RAM and a comfortable 512 GB SSD storage. It's not too bulky either, with the 15.6" 4K UHD display pretty much the perfect size for a portable powerhouse. There's even audio finetuned by the soundmeisters over at Bang & Olufsen. Volume. Up.

HP Spectre x360 15 Ultrabook deal

