Save $70 on the HTC Vive Cosmos headset with this Prime Day deal

In a super-solid Prime Day deal, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is available for nearly $70 off. The deal is for the headset only, but it's still an incredibly good offering, especially since these VR headsets can often be on the pricy end. The HTC Vive headset and controllers can run you more than $600, so getting just the headset for less than $400 can be a steal. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is one of the cheaper PC-based headsets, and we also consider it one of the best VR headsets out there.

Add this to the list of great Prime Day PC deals, which you'll want to check out as you need a pretty powerful PC to make the most of the SteamVR headset. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite offers 2880x1700 resolution at 90Hz for you to enjoy an impressive selection of VR games.

If you're looking for a different VR experience, we've gathered some Amazon Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals for you as well. But if you've been eying the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, read on below for details on this Prime Day deal.

Today's best HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset deals

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset only | $449 $380 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69 - You can save nearly $70 on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset, which boasts LCD panels and 2880x1700 resolution, and compatibility with the Steam VR base stations and controllers. It's a great deal if you've been eying a VR setup.



More of the best Prime Day VR headset deals

