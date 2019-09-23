Save $70 on the Friends complete Blu-ray set

As a way of honoring the Friends 25th anniversary, Amazon has slashed the price of the Friends Complete Series Blu-ray set to $54.49 . That's 71% off its MSRP, and almost $70 less than the average price (it usually goes for around $120). As a result, this is a pretty exceptional deal for one of the biggest shows on TV - especially when it would normally set you back more than $100. If you've not got a Blu-ray player, never fear: the DVD version has also been drastically reduced by 69% from its list price . Nice.

Make sure you snap up these bargains soon, though. This offer only runs for today, September 23, at which point it'll be lost to the ether. As Rachel would say, isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic?! (Could I BE working any harder to cram in a reference here?) It's also the latest in great TV-related deals; for example, an excellent 49-inch Samsung TV has just been reduced to its lowest ever price.

While it's slightly terrifying to think that 25 years have passed since Friends arrived on our screens for the first time, the series hasn't lost any of its influence or quotability in that quarter of a century. To that end, the original sets and props were carted around the world this summer for Friendsfest, we got an awesome LEGO Friends Central Perk set at the beginning of September, and the show itself continues to be available everywhere from Comedy Central to Netflix. Even the GamesRadar+ team got in on the birthday celebrations by ranking the 25 best Friends episodes and explaining their favorite Friends moment . Make sure you check it out if you want to get all nostalgic.