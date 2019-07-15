Save $50 on the Razer Nari Ultimate headset and actually feel your gaming sounds

If you're looking for immersion from your gaming headset, then you can't go far wrong with the Razer Nari Ultimate thanks to its HyperSense technology. This provides haptic feedback based on the sounds coming through the headset, meaning you can actually feel as well as hear them, and coupled with THX spatial audio means you can get lost in the ambience of your gaming environments. As part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals you can pick up this rumbling headset for just $150, saving yourself a cool $50 from the usual $200 RRP.

Razer Nari Ultimate | $150 on Amazon

This headset is packed with impressive features to improve your audio experience, and with a chunky 25% off you won't find a better price around.View Deal

As well as the haptic and spatial audio features, there are plenty of other reasons to recommend this headset. The cooling gel-infused cushions mean heat is dissipated from your ears, so you can game for hours while still keeping a cool head, and the retractable microphone lets you clearly communicate with your team then pop it out of the way while playing solo. Not only does it feature in our best PC headset for gaming list, but it's also wirelessly compatible with PS4 and can be wired to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. If you want a headset that goes the extra distance, this could be the one for you.

