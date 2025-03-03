Acer Nitro V 14 review: "a solid value proposition… if you can find one"

When you can get your hands on one, the Acer Nitro V 14 is a solid value proposition. You’re dropping some ports, framerates, and overall typing feel from the competition, but making up for it in a fantastic display, compact form factor, and clean white aesthetic. It’s not going to set the world on fire in the same way as some of Asus’s budget models, but if you spot one on the shelves it’s worth a look.

Acer is well-famed for its budget gaming laptops, with the Nitro line squeezing high-end components into cheaper chassis’ to provide excellent value for money overall. Not only that, but in my testing these machines often do so without sacrificing display quality. The Acer Nitro V 14 is the latest of these cheap and cheerful machines to hit the market, aiming itself towards a more portability-concerned use-case of hybrid work and play. Its sacrifices are obvious, from the all-plastic chassis to the non-configurable keyboard backlighting, but considering it’s one of the cheaper RTX 4050 models (at MSRP) available, it’s often granted a good deal of leeway.

The best gaming laptops do more than pack the most expensive graphics cards into luxury CNC milled builds, they offer value-busting performance all across the price range. Right now, the best budget rig I’ve tested is the Asus TUF A15. At $100 more than the Acer Nitro V 14, though with a larger form factor, the A15 would be struggling to hold onto this position - if it wasn’t for one crucial element: availability. It’s near-on impossible to actually find the Acer Nitro V 14 for purchase, which makes an overall recommendation tricky.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $1,099.99 Display 14-inch FHD+, 120Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 4 Gen 1 Type-C, 3.5mm audio Dimensions 2.1 x 32.8 x 23.4 cm Weight 1.7kg

Design

(Image credit: Future)

All-white is a bold aesthetic choice for a cheaper gaming laptop. While I tend to naturally prefer white tech for a slightly more premium feel, the effect isn’t truly realized here. The all-plastic construction and angular lines cheapen the feel considerably. Inside, the entire keyboard is recessed inside a beveled cut-out, with an extra slope carved into the front lip of the device as well. By themselves, these design features are par for the course - you’ll find a lot of budget machines using cheaper materials and sticking to a more gamerfied aesthetic. However, in combination with a plastic that flexes particularly easily in the main deck and display, things feel a little rudimentary for a four-figure price tag.

I do, however, prefer the embossed design of the iconography sitting on the palm rest area. A Nitro ‘N’ is carved into the lower right corner, with ‘<< Victory Stars Here >>’ underneath the arrow keys. It’s a more subtle nod to the machine’s gaming roots than that of the Asus TUF A15, which features super cringey ‘Caution: High Framerate Zone’ lettering stamped onto the bottom of the wrist rest. The Nitro avoids this ick as much as it can while still featuring mantras of its own.

(Image credit: Future)

The Acer Nitro V 14 is a particularly compact machine, though, and it feels like it takes a leaf out of the dusty tome that is the Asus TUF Dash F15. This was my daily rig a few years ago, and I loved the slimline design (one that was rare to find in a budget-friendly machine back then) and visually interesting main deck area. If you’re looking for a backpack friendly cheap gaming laptop in 2025 there are far more options open to you these days. The Nitro V 14 is on the slimmer side of the market, measuring in at 0.8-inches and weighing 1.7kg. That’s more heft than the Asus TUF A14 (my current favorite gaming laptop for portability), which beats Acer’s waistline by 0.1-inches while only weighing 1.45kg. However, this 14-inch device is considerably easier to transport than both the Asus TUF A15 and HP Victus 16, which both sit at over 0.9-inches thick and over 2kg in weight.

(Image credit: Future)

Sacrifices are felt in the keyboard and trackpad. Both are obviously made from cheaper components, with a plastic touchpad that sticks just a little too much to truly feel like I’m gliding and a soft feeling to the keyboard that nearly verges on mushy. Unfortunately, the keyboard backlight is set to a stock light blue and isn’t configurable separately. The color actually looks pretty slick against the white frame of the laptop itself, and illuminates evenly under each low profile key. The layout is well-balanced, if slightly left-leaning, though I never noticed my palms knocking against the trackpad too much.

The main lid keeps things simple with a shiny surface (matte would have made it feel slightly more premium, but we’re dealing with a budget laptop here) and a glossy Nitro ‘N’ logo set into the plastic itself. There’s no unnecessary ‘gamer vibes’ going on here - the back panel slots nicely into both gaming and professional situations, a big win for its portable design.

Features

(Image credit: Future)

My aforementioned concerns around availability mean I could only find one configuration of the Acer Nitro V 14 on the web, and that’s the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS / Nvidia RTX 4050 version I’m testing. If that’s the only collection of components available, Acer’s rig could struggle to compete with the likes of the HP Victus 16 and Asus TUF A15. Both of these machines also cater to the mid-range with additional RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 GPUs on offer, and a wider variety of CPU options as well. That means there’s more wiggle room in the exact experience you’re getting with these competitors - though the Acer Nitro V 14 is still well-specced overall.

After all, it’s the cheapest RTX 4050 gaming laptop in my testing pool, and that GPU is paired with plenty of juice from the Ryzen 7. I’m using 16GB RAM, but the deck can run up to 32GB, with either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage space as well. That’s all pretty standard for an entry level gaming laptop, and I’m glad to see Acer moving away from 8GB memory options at their base level. HP still ships some of its Victus machines with this outdated amount.

The V 14 also has a neat trick up its sleeve with USB 4 compatibility. While more commonplace nowadays, this extra functionality (it’s much better for docking your system to an external hub) isn’t to be taken for granted. Both the Asus TUF A15 and Asus TUF A14 offer the same port, but the HP Victus 16 falls behind in this regard.

Elsewhere, the Acer is fairly restrained in its port offerings. One USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 connection is available on each flank, with an HDMI on the left, and a 3.5mm audio connection on the right. That’s all you need for a lightweight work session on-the-go, but if you want to plug in more accessories when home you’ll be relying on a dock. This is the fewest number of ports amongst my entire testing pool, dropping an Ethernet and extra USB-C from the Asus TUF A15, a USB-A and ethernet from the HP Victus 16, and a USB-C from the Asus TUF A14. When not using my hub, I struggled to find space for a mouse, keyboard, headset, and controller connection all at once (especially considering the mouse I’m testing at the moment uses a USB-C connection). Of course, you might not be using all those accessories at once - but be prepared to change connections a little more regularly.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a good amount of extra functionality baked into the keyboard, though. I initially found it odd that Acer had opted to use dedicated buttons (in a right-hand column) for playback, while volume controls were relegated to the function row. As a gaming laptop, it would make more sense to prioritize quick access to volume levels than skipping a track. In-game, though, I realized I only ever tend to adjust volume from my headset anyway, and found the dedicated skip button particularly helpful when listening to music while working. If you don’t use a gaming headset, this layout might be counterproductive, but if you do it’s particularly smart. You’ve also got a handy mic-mute button (doubled up as play / pause) and a dedicated Nitro Sense launcher as well.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s because Nitro Sense is your main control hub, not the Planet 9 software that for some reason comes pre-pinned to the taskbar. Planet 9 is dystopian nightmare fuel as far as marketing bloat goes, looking like a Windows 95 program existing solely to show you random streams. It’s odd that this is presented front and center while the actual settings software is hidden behind search menus.

Nitro Sense is gaming software through and through. Its orange home page looks like a fake interface from an early 2000’s kid spy movie, with angular cutouts, generic ‘sci-fi’ fonts, and a slowly rotating cluster of dials around your GPU stats. It does, however, provide an easy quick look at your current profile, temperatures, and fan settings without any marketing guff getting in the way.

(Image credit: Future)

The first tab, Scenario, allows you to choose profiles for daily use, gaming, and ‘quiet occasion’, which sounds a little sombre, choosing your GPU and CPU clock rate across four presets (Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and Turbo), as well as the speed of the fan. Acer’s TrueHarmony EQ presets can also be selected in this panel, but I never noticed them making much of a difference to the audio.

Elsewhere, battery and charge limits, display bluelight filters and keyboard backlight settings can all be altered in the ‘Personal Settings’ tab. A more detailed view of your current speeds and temperatures can also be viewed in the ‘Monitoring’ tab.

You’ll be viewing that all on a 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display running at a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a smart selection of panel specs for this configuration, keeping things affordable by providing the kind of panel the RTX 4050 will actually be able to push. I was impressed with the overall color and brightness of this screen as well. It’s rare to find a cheaper gaming laptop that doesn’t dull its colors and limit its brightness (the Asus TUF A15 does suffer for this unfortunately). Acer has always been great at keeping its visuals shining no matter the price point, though, and that’s clearly true of the Nitro V 14.

(Image credit: Future)

Contrast is vivid, the picture remains sharp and detailed across both high and low light scenes, and I’m treated to bold, vibrant coloring in all hues. That’s a real rarity for a machine this cheap, and while it’s not going to outpace OLED, Mini LED, or even simply HDR-enabled, panels, it certainly offers better visuals than most budget rigs (and some premium Alienware laptops as well.)

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

I don’t get too many RTX 4050 gaming laptops in for review that often, so my main point of comparison here is the HP Victus. With its larger chassis, the Victus beats the Acer Nitro V 14 across in-game benchmarks in everything apart from Returnal. It’s got more space to play with and therefore more cooling to keep everything running. The Nitro still puts out some playable framerates, even moving things up to more demanding titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. The following was recorded in Turbo mode with fans set to Max, with frame generation on where automatically enabled by individual titles.

The Acer Nitro V 14 can confidently take on older titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Total: War Three Kingdoms even at their highest settings. While the latter dipped just below the ideal 60fps in an average test, it’s still perfectly runnable. Those more generous textures and greater details start to grind things to a halt when we get to more complex titles, though, with The Talos Principle 2 and Black Myth: Wukong struggling to stay near 60fps at ultra settings. High is workable, though you’ll still notice a few stutters and dropped frames during more intense moments.

Frame generation was made for rigs like this. The Acer Nitro V 14 was never going to top the performance charts, but its RTX 4050 GPU is chugging along nicely under the hood. Without the brand’s own inserted frames, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered drops from an average of 98fps to 63fps in High settings, and 81fps to 51fps in Highest. The Talos Principle 2 dips down to 56fps and 26fps respectively, from 68fps and 33fps with the system enabled. It’s not going to be worth it every time (the system load does increase significantly in Horizon, and works too hard in Black Myth: Wukong resulting in lower framerates overall), but in lightweight packages like this it can sail you over that 60fps threshold without needing a step-up in your GPU model.

Synthetic benchmarks push that RTX 4050 GPU to its limit, and I’ve pitted it against the same 14-inch and entry level 15/16-inch gaming laptops here. The extra thickness in the Acer Nitro V 14 is certainly helping it push its overall score beyond that of the tiny RTX 4060 HP Omen Transcend 14 in the easier Fire Strike test, but it still can’t quite keep up with HP’s more robust build. It does dip below the Transcend in Time Spy as well, just nestling under HP’s 7,913 score.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS is a speedy CPU, so while it’s not necessarily shifting the dial across overall in-game benchmarks with that RTX 4050 in tow it’s certainly up for more demanding productivity workflows. Second only to the fantastic AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 in the TUF A14, the Acer Nitro V 14 storms through PC Mark 10’s intensive test, scoring an impressive 7,362.

Should you buy the Acer Nitro V 14?

(Image credit: Future)

While it doesn’t quite have the power to take on the Asus TUF A15 as the best budget gaming laptop on the market right now, the Acer Nitro V 14 certainly gets a lot right. If you’re looking for a portable machine with a display that looks better than its price tag would suggest, this is a fantastic option. The cheaper build quality will feel a little less slick in the hand compared to Asus’s counterparts, but if you’re at the bottom of the RTX 4050 budget range and you’re happy dialing some settings back for ultra graphics it’s a go-to. Its framerates aren’t as high as that of the HP Victus 16, but I’d argue the boost in display quality is worth it considering everything is still easily playable.

However, if you can spend a little more cash, the Asus TUF A14 remains my favorite slimline gaming laptop and it’s not too far away from Acer’s price point. With that AI processor in tow, you’re spending $400 more on Asus’s model but picking up a better build quality, more ports, a slimmer design, double the RAM, and a higher resolution QHD+ display. The jump to an RTX 4060 GPU also makes a marked improvement to performance in more demanding games like Returnal and The Talos Principle 2 as well.

How I tested the Acer Nitro V 14

I used the Acer Nitro V 14 for all daily work and play over the course of two weeks. In that time, I used the device both on its own and connected to an external monitor setup, while also travelling with it and working outside of my main desk area. I primarily played Avowed and Oxenfree 2 during my own testing time, while also running in-game benchmarks across Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Returnal, The Talos Principle 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and Black Myth: Wukong. I tested the last three titles in that list with frame generation both on and off. Each benchmark is run three times at both high and highest graphical settings, with the results above representing an average from each of the three tests.

I also used synthetic benchmark tools in 3D Mark for a more formalized score of GPU performance, using Time Spy, Fire Strike, and Steel Nomad. PC Mark 10 was used to test CPU performance and compare against similar models.

For more information on how we test gaming laptops, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

