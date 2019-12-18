Save $20 on Borderlands 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right now with these cheap game deals

The Christmas break is just around the corner for many of us, so it's time to start mulling over which holiday game you'll be playing - and these cheap game deals may help make the decision for you. You can currently get a hefty discount on Borderlands 3, but there's also a reduction on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and PS4-exclusive Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition. In some cases, you can save up to $25 - not bad for games that have only been out a couple of months.

To begin with, Best Buy has reduced Borderlands 3 on PS4 down to $34.99 . That's a saving of $25, which is good going for a looter shooter that continues to impress. Don't worry if you're an Xbox gamer, though - it's $34.99 on Xbox One as well . The same goes for the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (which includes the Season Pass, a steelbook, and bonus content) for $79.99 on PS4 and Xbox One instead of $100.

Then there's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for only $39.99 instead of $60 at Walmart on both PS4 and Xbox One . Considering the glowing reviews it's received, that's a real bargain (and it's not the only offer from a galaxy far, far away either - this Star Wars merchandise has been slashed in price too in some cases).

Finally, Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for PS4 is also on sale. It's being sold by Walmart for just $19.99 , which is significantly cheaper than the standard $40 price. It was one of our favorite games from 2018, so that's not an offer to pass on.

Cheap game deals