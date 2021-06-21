Save $15 on 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this Prime Day

This Prime Day deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has come at the perfect time, right after E3 2021 proved that the service is providing crazy value to subscribers. This deal will save you a nice $15 on three months of the service, meaning access to the huge Game Pass library for just $30.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal | $29.99 at Amazon

That Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you instant access to over 100 Xbox games, Xbox Live Gold membership, and EA Play. The games aren't bargain-basement embarrassments either; the library includes FIFA 21, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Control, and of course - since that impressive acquisition - the Bethesda back-catalog. Xbox has promised day one access through Game Pass to some of its biggest upcoming titles too, like Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and Halo Infinite.

Happily, this offer is digital as well. That means you don't need to worry about waiting for delivery - the codes appear in your inbox almost straight away.

This is just one of the great Prime Day Xbox Series X deals; there are headsets, games, and more all springing up over at Amazon, and we're tracking each one of them.

If you want to enjoy these new-gen games on the best display, then be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day TV deals too.

Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - which includes over 100 games, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play - with a saving of 30% on the usual price.

If you're undecided about Game Pass, it's worth taking the plunge thanks to this offer. It's like Netflix for gaming, and it's only going to get better as more games are added. You'll also get all Xbox exclusives at no extra cost as and when they launch. The service is honestly one of the best things that Xbox has done in the last few years.

