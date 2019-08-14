Save $120 on this excellent Samsung Ultra HD Blu-ray player right now

Summer is just about at an end, and with the cooler weather coming in the next few months, it might mean more evenings indoors watching movies and TV shows. That means it's the perfect time to upgrade your Blu-ray viewing situation. If you haven't found the right Xbox One X deal to take advantage of and thus get a 4K Blu-ray player into your life, then this is a great opportunity to nab a quality dedicated player to fill that hole. BestBuy have the Samsung UBD-M8500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player, at just $180 right now. This is a saving of a massive $120 and in return you get a nice low-profile, slimline 4K Blu-ray player with Ultra HD Audio and built-in wi-fi for simple connectivity. It can 'upconvert' standard DVDs, works with your Samsung TV's remote (2017 models and later) and supports HDR so your media looks as good as it possibly can.

The player also features the Samsung Smart Hub, which lets you use your favorite apps, eliminating the need for a separate streaming stick or unit like the Roku or Apple TV. All your shows are in one place at one time with this bad boy.

Now that you've saved a bundle on your Blu-ray player, be sure to check out the best gaming TVs and best gaming sound systems to complete a serious upgrade to your to your media center, whether it's in your living room as a centerpiece or in a more cosy, designated room in your house.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.