Save big on this quality ASUS TUF gaming laptop and get it for its lowest ever price

Getting into PC gaming can be daunting for many reasons. But when you're looking at one of the best gaming laptops, price is a big factor: the premium added to machines that squeeze power into a portable size and offer high-end performance is considerable. The prices can quickly rattle upwards through 1000's of dollars to get the machine you want. However, either of these ASUS laptops, both at their lowest ever price, offer a different, less costly way in. They provide a great, reliable, and quality performance to boot.

Over at Amazon you can get the ASUS TUF 505DU-EB74 gaming laptop for its lowest price of $999. Within its nice, modern chassis It has: a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU; a 1660 Ti GPU; 16GB of RAM; and a 25GB SSD/1TB HDD combo. All behind a 120Hz 1080p display. (The display is IPS-type, meaning it's not quite premium but still very competent and good for gaming.) These amount to a very well considered and balanced make-up for a gaming laptop. It is not a monster, but is comfortable in its skin.

Also, for the same price, you can get the slightly newer Zyphyrus GA502DU-BR7N6 for the same price of $999 at Best Buy which has exactly the same specs but no extra HDD. It does, however, offer a sleeker design and equally good performance. You can read more about this one in my review. If you're OK having an extra HDD externally, then this is an equally easy recommend.

Both of these will offer reliable, sturdy and consistent performance with good FPS rates, as long as the graphics settings are turned down a bit. I found this when reviewing the Zephyrus, and given that modern 'medium' settings are still visually excellent, this was an easy trade-off to get great gaming performance in a portable machine on an entry to mid-level machine that won't completely ruin your bank balance. I would buy one if I was in the market for it, for sure.

Cheap gaming laptop deal today

These are easily some of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen recently, and they're reinforced by the fact that we can personally vouch for them. However, if you're on the lookout for something more static, potentially with more power, check out the best gaming PCs here. And remember to keep abreast of everything that's going to happen in the busy sales period later this year by bookmarking our Black Friday gaming PC hub here; we'll collate all the deals as they come in here and offer some sound advice on all things PC gaming to ensure you get the best value for money this year.

Remember to peruse for your peripherals too, with some of the best gaming keyboards, or best gaming monitors, making the perfect companion for your new laptop when you're not on the go.