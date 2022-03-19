Save big on one of Dell's cheapest gaming laptops at just $649.99

Dell currently has some incredible gaming laptop deals going on. With their cheapest model going for $649.99 and some extra savings at checkout with code SAVE17 on some of their best gaming laptops - today's offers are great if you're after a starter rig.

The G15 Gaming Laptop is currently at $649.99 (was $1,018.99). That's one of the lowest-priced Dell gaming laptops we've seen in a while. It's a great entry level gaming laptop that, with a $369 discount, won't break the bank. The laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and an NVIDIA GTX 1650, decent for anyone wanting to play some lighter games. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD with 120Hz with 256 GB SSD, enough for quite a few games.

Not only that, but we're also seeing plenty of gaming laptop deals including an additional 17% off at checkout with promo code SAVE17. That's leading to some incredible price drops, with some discounts reaching near $800.

You'll find our picks for the best offers just below, as well as plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Dell G15 15.6 inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop | $1,018.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $369 - This is fantastic deal and one of the cheapest Dell models we've seen in a while. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and an NVIDIA GTX 1650, this is a solid starter rig that can play some light games. Definitely an unmissable deal for a gaming laptop at this price point.



More of today's best Dell gaming laptop deals

G15 Ryzen Edition 15.6 inch RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop| $1,018.99 $680.59 at Dell

Save $338 - This a an amazing deal and with even more savings at checkout. This model is perfect for anyone looking for a gaming laptop with some decent power, With a Ryzen 5 CPU and an RTX 3050, with a 15.6 inch FHD and 120hz refresh rate this a the perfect middle ground gaming laptop. For the full savings, use promo code SAVE17.



Alienware M15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop | $2,249.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $750 - Coming with a Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 3070, this gaming laptop comes equipped with some of the best gaming parts on the market right now. The RTX 3070 is a great value GPU and performs incredible and also comes with a huge 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM with an incredible QHD 2560x1440 and 240Hz.



Alienware m15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop | $2,499.99 $1,742.99 at Dell

Save $757 - A huge saving on a fantastic rig. If your looking for an upgrade, definitely check out this out. With an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU, you can't go wrong with this one. With an amazing 15.6-inch 360Hz display, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM this gaming laptop is built different. Be sure to use promo code SAVE17 at checkout for the full savings.



Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

If the Dell G15 models featured above aren't quite for you, you'll find plenty of discounts on the best Alienware laptops just below. Cheap Alienware laptops are difficult to come by, so if you spot a price nearly $1,100 you're getting a solid offer.

If you're browsing by GPU, we'd recommend checking out all the latest RTX 3050 laptop deals and RTX 3060 laptop deals. For more power under the hood, though, take a look at the cheapest RTX 3070 laptop deals of the week. We're even seeing plenty of RTX 3080 laptops on sale right now as well.