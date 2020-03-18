Save big on cheap Chromebook and laptop deals at Best Buy right now - working from home for less

As the world changes somewhat considerably right now, we all might be finding ourselves working from home more, and maybe needing a bit of help in the shape of technology, specifically cheap laptops, in order to do so effectively. However, keeping things light, a discounted Chromebook deal can be just as good, but far simpler and not quite as pricey. This is especially true if you only need something simple for online work tasks as well as internet browsing, watching online videos and so on.

However, cutting to the chase, there are a great selection of Chromebooks on offer at Best Buy right now with a couple being particularly good standouts. At the more premium level, there's the Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook going for just $329 right now - a saving of $70. This is a very versatile machine with a 15.6-inch full HD touch screen with 360-degree flip and fold mechanism. While at the more budget end of the spectrum, the Lenovo 100e Chromebook has a more modest 20 dollar saving, but a very tempting price of $149. This lean machine will have you covered for all tasks 4GB of RAM and 32GB flash memory.

Chromebooks don't run on an operating system like Windows, and instead run on something similar to that of Android phones and tablets, but reworked for a laptop experience. With loads of free apps available in the Google suite (Google Docs, Googles sheets etc), there's really no need to spend extra on yet another Windows laptop and probably-overpriced Microsoft Office license. A further benefit of avoiding Windows this time around, is getting away from all those updates that can sometimes cause more problems and performance hiccups than they fix.

These won't scratch that gaming itch, unfortunately, but there are bargains to be had in that area too: for that you'll need to head over to our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals currently available.

Today's best Chromebook deals

Lenovo 100e Chromebook | just $149 at Best Buy (save $20)

A simple but excellent Chromebook that won't break the bank in any way. This machine is a great addition to your home tech, and will be very effective for online work tasks



If you do fancy one of the big boys when it comes to laptops, in the form of a Windows or Apple machine, then there are one or two discounts on those to make you aware of too.

Laptop deals for Windows and Apple fans

ASUS ImagineBook | Windows 10 | $299.99 at Best Buy

A fine Windows laptop alternative to the Chromebooks above, this Imagine Book will have you well covered and features all of the familiar Windows programs, layouts and features.

While the Chromebooks will be at their best for lightweight, online work, browsing and a bit of entertainment watching, these machines are also good for checking out the new Google Stadia game streaming service, too.

