Save big in this 4K TV sale on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

There's never a bad time for a 4K TV sale, and fortunately Amazon and Best Buy are more than happy to oblige. We've rounded up the best deals we could find, and some will save you hundreds of dollars on the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG screens.

4K TV sale at Best Buy

Many of the offers in this 4K TV sale are leftovers from Memorial Day, but in a pleasant twist, some extra models have popped up. For example, Amazon has a 50-inch TCL screen back in stock for $269.99 (down from $399.98). And if you want to save even more cash, this 43-inch TCL screen has made a return for a mere $229.99. That's a drop of $100.

Elsewhere, one of the most notable discounts would have to be this 43-inch Samsung 7 Series for $279.99 instead of $300 from Best Buy. Meanwhile, a 49-inch Sony 4K Smart TV has also seen a hefty reduction, bringing it down to $649.99 rather than $750. The latter is a cut of $150, which is excellent value for a screen from such a reputable manufacturer.

Regardless of which TV you end up with, these 4K models are the perfect way to get the most out of a Disney Plus bundles or a Disney Plus free trial. Fancy bingeing the entire Star Wars saga for free on your new ultra-HD TV? The seven day trial period for Disney Plus is the perfect opportunity.

4K TV sale

43-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $330 $229.99 on Amazon

At a sub-$300 price tag, getting a 43-inch TCL Smart TV is very tempting indeed - especially because this one's got 4K capabilities. This panel also offers Roku TV as well, which is another win. For a solid $100 less than normal, that's not bad value at all.View Deal

43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $269.99 at Best Buy

Samsung are arguably the best in the business when it comes to awesome TVs, so being able to get a decently-sized screen at such a low price - and in 4K with HDR, no less - is a steal. It may not be as high-quality as Samsung's QLED range (see below), but this one is still very respectable.View Deal

50-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $399.98 $269.99 on Amazon

This massive price-drop is well worth paying attention to; a very respectable TCL screen is sitting pretty at a very affordable $270, giving you a 50-inch screen much less than normal. There's a few different sizes available too, and they all come with Roku TV.View Deal

49-inch Sony 4K Smart TV | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Sony is a very trustworthy, well-respected brand when it comes to TVs, so getting a 49-inch 4K HDR model for a whopping $100 less is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself as more things go 4K.View Deal

65-inch LG Nano 9 Series 4K Smart TV | $1,200 $1099.99 at Best Buy

This is one of LG's premium LED 4K TVs, so getting it for a solid $100 less than normal is a bargain. Thin, streamlined, and filled with smart tech like voice control, the Nano 9 Series also impresses with its wide array of vibrant colors. Well worth considering.View Deal

65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Only open-box versions of this TV are now available, but if you're happy with that, this is a fine option. Stacked with all that makes Sony TVs some of the best, this solid saving wipes out any Sony-premium we might see on screens nowadays.View Deal

82-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV | $2,599.99 $2,079.99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a monster this Memorial Day then you can't go much better than this 82-inch behemoth from Samsung. It's their premium QLED range too, so everything will look massive and awesome. Plus, a $520 discount never hurt anyone...View Deal

Want more? Good news - these aren't the only offers out there. Check out our guide to the best cheap 4K TVs under $500 for more, or visit this list of the best gaming TVs for a bargain.

Looking for something that works with your PC as well? Check out the best gaming monitors.