Save a ridiculous $1100 on our favorite gaming TV, the LG E8 55” OLED 4K HDR

No, that isn’t a mistake - Newegg’s selling an LG E8 55" OLED 4K HDR TV for $1100 less than you’ll find elsewhere. And yes, we didn’t believe it either. Not at first, anyway; after a thorough search, we can confirm that this is indeed a great deal on what is arguably the best gaming TV available right now. It’s currently going for $1399 rather than the retail cost of $2499. As a wise man once said, “by Grabthar’s hammer, what a savings”.

With a gorgeous OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, great colors, excellent shades of black, and an ultra-thin design, this is the TV to beat if you want the best viewing experience for games. It even has our ‘Editor’s Choice’ seal of approval. As mentioned in our guide, this LG set also “benefits from an impressive new Alpha 9 processor, helping make the TV’s HDR pictures brighter than previous OLEDs”.

You’ll have to move quick, though. The deal ends this coming Monday 18 March.