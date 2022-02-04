Save 34% on Monopoly Animal Crossing Edition in this week's top board game sales

Board games are great fun for everyone, and there are always good board game sales floating around - you’ve just got to know where to look. That's because the likes of Black Friday aren't the only time to score board game deals; you can find a good bargain anytime.

To begin with, who doesn't love Monopoly? The Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition is down 34% on Amazon as part of the weekly board game sales. Fair warning, this classic has been known to tear families apart, but with cute Animal Crossing characters in the mix, it will all be water under the bridge. If you're a fan of both franchises, this will be up your street.

Today's board game sales: Browse the latest offers at Amazon

One of the other highlights of this week's board game sales would be Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, bringing the cost down to $31.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $18 overall.

There are loads of offers available, and our team is dedicated to finding the best board game sales for you, so why not have a look at our list of offers below?

This week's board game sales

Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition | $26.49 $17.48 at Amazon

Save 34% - Immerse yourself in island life, with tokens inspired by the game. If you're a fan of the Animal Crossing franchise, this version of Monopoly is the only one you need. And for $9 less, you can't really go wrong. Instead of buying property, players collect bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Decorations are worth Nook Miles and the player with the most Nook Miles wins the game.



Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $54 at Amazon

Save 23% - Terraforming Mars has never been cheaper! Compete for victory by contributing toward the transformation of the Red Planet. Right now you can save 23% on the epic game, the lowest price we’ve seen in a while. This game is guaranteed to be worth you time.



Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - A deal too good to be true, you can save 36% on Gloomhaven, the compact version of the original game. It's currently at its Black Friday price, making this a bargain you can miss. It's a great introduction to the fantasy world of story-driven dungeon-crawling.



Pandemic | $44.99 $33.50 at Amazon

Save 26% - A board that reflects real life can be gloomy, but this one's actually quite fun. It's not currently at its lowest price point, but this excellent co-op strategy game is worth coughing up for a few extra bucks.



Descent: Legends of the Dark | $174.95 $125.26 at Amazon

Save 28% - With nearly $50 off this new version of Descent, it's worth picking up. It's an outright great adventure game that's perfect for playing solo or in a small group. This board game usually gets huge discounts during big sale days, but during non sales dates, this price point is quite the offer.



