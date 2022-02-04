Samuel L. Jackson seemingly teases Nick Fury flashbacks in behind-the-scenes Secret Invasion photo

Samuel L. Jackson is back once more as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. While Fury has a new bearded look in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Jackson has seemingly hinted at portraying a more recognizable Fury in scenes involving the former SHIELD director.

Taking to Instagram, Jackson posted a picture of himself with Fury’s usual goatee and without his trademark eyepatch.

"Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove," Jackson wrote.

While there’s every chance Fury may have cleaned himself up during the events of Secret Invasion – and got rid of that unkempt beard – the reference to ‘Old School Fury’ suggests we’ll get a further glimpse into Fury’s pre-Captain Marvel, pre-Flerken scratch heyday.

If that’s the case, it’s clear that Secret Invasion will have several different plates to spin. Emilia Clarke is part of the cast in an unknown role, while Maria Hill actor Cobie Smulders has been seen on set for the series which, at the very least, takes its name from a comic series that revolved around Skrulls infiltrating Earth and replacing some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Throw in MCU newcomer Olivia Colman, plus Ben Mendelsohn returning as Talos, and you have all the makings of a Marvel series that blends old and new – best encapsulated by the potential dive into Fury’s past.

Before then, Marvel is set to release Moon Knight beginning March 30. Oscar Isaac is set to play Marc Spector, a shadowy hero that suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The first trailer is out now – and it even includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom.

For more on the MCU’s future plans, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.