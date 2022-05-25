Samuel L Jackson is set to play Chris Pratt's feline father in Garfield

Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson has been lined up to voice Garfield's feline father in an upcoming movie centered on the iconic cartoon cat.

From DNEG, the animation company behind Ron's Gone Wrong (opens in new tab), and Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson's Alcon Entertainment, the flick is set to see the lazy, lasagna-loving, Monday-hating moggy cause problems for his owner Jon Arbuckle, and Jon's sweet-natured dog Odie.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt is already on board to bring the titular tom to life, while Jackson is set to play Vic, a brand new character who wasn't a part of Jim Davis' iconic 1978 comic strip.

Picked up for near-worldwide release by Sony Pictures, Garfield was written by Finding Nemo's David Reynolds and will be directed by Chicken Little's Mark Dindal. The pair previously worked together on Disney (opens in new tab)'s The Emperor's New Groove.

Davis will act as an executive producer on the latest adaptation, alongside Bridget McMeel. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner will produce opposite Kosove, Johnson, DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and studio president Tom Jacomb.

Like Pratt, who has fronted two LEGO movies, Jackson is no stranger to voice acting. He famously played Lucius Best aka Frozone in Pixar's The Incredibles and its sequel, and also featured in Afro Samurai and Turbo. Outside of Marvel and animation, his most notable credits include Goodfellas, Snakes on a Plane, Coming to America, Pulp Fiction, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

As it stands, Garfield has yet to announce an official release date. It is expected to reach cinemas sometime in 2023. While we wait, why not check out our roundup of the best animated movies and bulk out your to-watch list.