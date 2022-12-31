Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered will release in 2023.

The surprise announcement came via developer Skunkape, the same team that remastered Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space and Sam & Max Save the World.

The studio shared the good news on its Twitter account earlier today, saying: "here's a little tease of what we've been working on to start your new year off right…"

"Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered is coming in 2023!" the video description teases. "Somewhere in the infinite blackness beyond the limits of human comprehension, an ancient, terrible power lies waiting…" You can check out the full teaser trailer below:

The remaster comes 13 years after the game's initial episodic release and while, at the time of writing, we don't yet know what platforms the remaster will be coming to, Skunkape has previously said it's committed to "making sure the Sam & Max remasters are literally everywhere", so hopefully that will apply to The Devil's Playhouse Remastered, too.

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered isn't the only surprise announcement we've had over the holidays. Koei Tecmo also chose this time to announce Fate/Samurai Remnant (opens in new tab), a new Fate series game that's expected to launch in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch by the end of next year.

"There are so many new games for 2023 confirmed that we have a feeling it's going to be a very special year for video games," we wrote in our bumper round-up of the games releasing in 2023 (opens in new tab).

"Between massive new IPs and long-awaited sequels, there's a lot helping to set the stage for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to really show what they are capable of. Naturally, there are plenty of awesome upcoming PC games (opens in new tab) coming to – 2023 is going to be a banner year for the video game industry."