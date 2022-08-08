Saints Row cheats to activate with cellphone cheat codes

Having some Saints Row cheats at your disposal means you can quickly rise to power in the city of Stilwater, or simply grab some crazy weapons and vehicles then see where your next rampage takes you. These Saints Row cheat codes do much more than unlock cars and guns, as they also provide a source of unlimited money, full health, infinite ammo, and even powerful melee attacks to crush your opponents with a single punch. Saints Row is a series renowned for the mayhem you can create, and these codes give you the opportunity to make that happen in the game where it all began, so grab your cellphone and start entering these Saints Row cheats then let chaos reign.
How to use Saints Row Cheats
Before you can start using Saints Row cheats, you need to enter their specific codes to unlock them within the game. To type in a Saints Row cheat code, access your cellphone through the menu then dial the relevant number including the # symbol. This will then add a new contact to your phone, which you can call to activate the stated cheat. If you've also used Saints Row 2 cheats then this will feel very familiar as it's pretty much exactly the same process.
Before you start activating Saints Row cheats, remember that the only way to turn them off is to quit the game or load a previous save, and that progress towards Achievements will be halted while cheats are in use. You should therefore make sure you have one or more save files you can return to once you've had your fun with these cheats, so you don't accidentally lock yourself out of any future rewards on your current save.
Saints Row Player Ability Cheats
- #66639 (#money) - Cash
Gives +$1,000 cash
- #3855432584 (#fullhealth) - Max Health
Player reaches full health
- #2666 (#ammo) - Infinite Ammo
Weapons have unlimited ammo
- #23376872537 (#beermuscles) - Milk Bones
Melee attacks are more powerful
- #777468 (#sprint) - Infinite Sprint
Player has unlimited sprinting
- #463464836277 (#infinitemass) - Vehicle Infinite Mass
Player's vehicle can smash others
- #72436557 (#ragdolls) - Pratfall
Player can pratfall by pressing Primary and Secondary Attack
- #662677 (#nocops) - No Cops
Removes Police Notoriety
- #6642647 (#nogangs) - No Gangs
Removes Gang Notoriety
- #42637867 (#gamestop) - Gamestop T-shirt
Player gets a Gamestop tee
Saints Row Vehicles Cheats
- #778 (#rpv = repairvehicle) - Fix'er Up
Repair player's current vehicle
- #38452277 (#evilcars) - Evil Cars
Vehicle drivers will attack the player
- #384522772 (#evilcars2) - Evil Cars 2
Vehicles drivers will attack each other
- #262852623 (#ambulance) - Ambulance
- #262467 (#anchor) - Anchor
- #268 (#ant) - Ant
- #2782 (#aqua) - Aqua
- #288729463 (#attrazine) - Attrazione [cheat code misspelled]
- #22254563 (#backh5oe) - Backhoe [cheat code misspelled]
- #226269 (#bagboy) - Bag Boy
- #22766 (#baron) - Baron
- #23879 (#betsy) - Betsy
- #2668534427 (#bootlegger) - Bootlegger
- #2855364 (#bulldog) - Bulldog
- #227429 (#caphaw) - Capshaw [cheat code misspelled]
- #228255276 (#cavallaro) - Cavallaro
- #2667866 (#compton) - Compton
- #267667 (#cosmos) - Cosmos
- #33548379 (#delivery) - Delivery Truck
- #3378469 (#destiny) - Destiny
- #3479653 (#eiswolf) - Eiswolf
- #324 (#fbi) - FBI
- #3373352623 (#ferdelance) - Fer de Lance
- #32830 (#five0) - Five0
- #36755438 (#forklift) - Forklift
- #4867546437 (#gunslinger) - Gunslinger
- #4252373 (#halberd) - Halberd
- #4266374323 (#hammerhead) - Hammerhead
- #42664225 (#hannibal) - Hannibal
- #465599663 (#hollywood) - Hollywood
- #46837378 (#interest) - Interest
- #5225722248 (#jackrabbit) - Jackrabbit
- #5878423 (#justice) - Justice
- #53978663 (#keystone) - Keystone
- #566636 (#komodo) - Komodo
- #52383792 (#lafuerza) - La Fuerza
- #624 (#mag) - Mag
- #66254642473 (#mockingbird) - Mockingbird
- #635766 (#nelson) - Nelson
- #639626 (#newman) - Newman
- #66732374 (#nordberg) - Nordberg
- #67498 (#nrgv8) - NRG V8
- #73223533737 (#peacekeeper) - Peacekeeper
- #782727 (#quasar) - Quasar
- #78682 (#quota) - Quota
- #7267243 (#rampage) - Rampage
- #7288537 (#rattler) - Rattler
- #729227837 (#raycaster) - Raycaster
- #732737 (#reaper) - Reaper
- #74262438 (#ricochet) - Ricochet
- #782587 (#ruckus) - Ruckus
- #746486 (#shogun) - Shogun
- #754647468 (#slingshot) - Slingshot
- #762425483 (#socialite) - Socialite
- #72887786 (#satusquo) - Status Quo [cheat code misspelled]
- #784553886 (#stilletto) - Stiletto [cheat code misspelled]
- #8294 (#taxi) - Taxi
- #843562 (#thejob) - The Job
- #84383427 (#thevegas) - The Vegas
- #846764663 (#thorogood) - Thorogood
- #84826 (#titan) - Titan
- #87299627837 (#traxxmaster) - Traxx Master
- #8277489 (#varsity) - Varsity
- #836662527742 (#venomclassic) - Venom Classic
- #83666 (#venom) - Venom
- #867839 (#vortex) - Vortex
- #86935 (#voxel) - Voxel
- #93782879 (#westbury) - Westbury
- #936484 (#zenith) - Zenith
- #94667 (#zimos) - Zimos
- #947266 (#zircon) - Zircon
- #966524 (#zomkah) - Zomkah
Saints Row Weapons Cheats
- #1242843 (#12gauge) - 12 Gauge
- #74374373 (#shepherd) - 44 Shepherd
- #27409863 (#ar40xtnd) - AR-40 Xtnd
- #27127468 (#as12riot) - AS12 Riot
- #22732255 (#baseball) - Baseball Bat
- #434250 (#gdhc50) - GDHC
- #4736233 (#grenade) - Grenade
- #56578568 (#k6krukov) - K6 Krukov
- #56433 (#knife) - Knife
- #62262687 (#macmanus) - McManus [cheat code misspelled]
- #6656868 (#molotov) - Molotov
- #6444878425 (#nightstick) - Nightstick
- #674 (#nr4) - NR4
- #74672263 (#pimpcane) - Pimp Cane
- #74732662 (#pipebomb) - Pipe Bomb
- #762538 (#rocket) - RPG
- #75777733 (#skrspree) - SKR-7 Spree [cheat code misspelled]
- #83587226 (#t3kurban) - T3K Urban
- #84734766 (#tireiron) - Tire Iron
- #866278663 (#tombstone) - Tombstone
- #84239 (#vice9) - VICE 9
Saints Row 2 Weather Cheats
- #11111 - Test Time 1
Sets current time to Midnight
- #11112 - Test Time 2
Sets current time to Noon
- #78669 (#sunny) - Clear Skies
- #62278 (#ocast) - Overcast
- #57246 (#lrain) - Light Rain
- #67248 (#mrain) - Medium Rain
- #47246 (#hrain) - Heavy Rain
- #10 - Wrath of God (Thunder and Lightning)
