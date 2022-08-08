Saints Row cheats to activate with cellphone cheat codes

Having some Saints Row cheats at your disposal means you can quickly rise to power in the city of Stilwater, or simply grab some crazy weapons and vehicles then see where your next rampage takes you. These Saints Row cheat codes do much more than unlock cars and guns, as they also provide a source of unlimited money, full health, infinite ammo, and even powerful melee attacks to crush your opponents with a single punch. Saints Row is a series renowned for the mayhem you can create, and these codes give you the opportunity to make that happen in the game where it all began, so grab your cellphone and start entering these Saints Row cheats then let chaos reign.

How to use Saints Row Cheats

(Image credit: THQ)

Before you can start using Saints Row cheats, you need to enter their specific codes to unlock them within the game. To type in a Saints Row cheat code, access your cellphone through the menu then dial the relevant number including the # symbol. This will then add a new contact to your phone, which you can call to activate the stated cheat. If you've also used Saints Row 2 cheats then this will feel very familiar as it's pretty much exactly the same process.

Before you start activating Saints Row cheats, remember that the only way to turn them off is to quit the game or load a previous save, and that progress towards Achievements will be halted while cheats are in use. You should therefore make sure you have one or more save files you can return to once you've had your fun with these cheats, so you don't accidentally lock yourself out of any future rewards on your current save.

Saints Row Player Ability Cheats

(Image credit: THQ)

#66639 (#money) - Cash

Gives +$1,000 cash





- Cash Gives +$1,000 cash #3855432584 (#fullhealth) - Max Health

Player reaches full health





- Max Health Player reaches full health #2666 (#ammo) - Infinite Ammo

Weapons have unlimited ammo





Infinite Ammo Weapons have unlimited ammo #23376872537 (#beermuscles) - Milk Bones

Melee attacks are more powerful





- Milk Bones Melee attacks are more powerful #777468 (#sprint) - Infinite Sprint

Player has unlimited sprinting





- Infinite Sprint Player has unlimited sprinting #463464836277 (#infinitemass) - Vehicle Infinite Mass

Player's vehicle can smash others





- Vehicle Infinite Mass Player's vehicle can smash others #72436557 (#ragdolls) - Pratfall

Player can pratfall by pressing Primary and Secondary Attack





- Pratfall Player can pratfall by pressing Primary and Secondary Attack #662677 (#nocops) - No Cops

Removes Police Notoriety





- No Cops Removes Police Notoriety #6642647 (#nogangs) - No Gangs

Removes Gang Notoriety





- No Gangs Removes Gang Notoriety #42637867 (#gamestop) - Gamestop T-shirt

Player gets a Gamestop tee

Saints Row Vehicles Cheats

(Image credit: THQ)

#778 (#rpv = r e p air v ehicle ) - Fix'er Up

Repair player's current vehicle





e air ehicle - Fix'er Up Repair player's current vehicle #38452277 (#evilcars) - Evil Cars

Vehicle drivers will attack the player





- Evil Cars Vehicle drivers will attack the player #384522772 (#evilcars2) - Evil Cars 2

Vehicles drivers will attack each other





- Evil Cars 2 Vehicles drivers will attack each other #262852623 (#ambulance) - Ambulance

- Ambulance #262467 (#anchor) - Anchor

- Anchor #268 (#ant) - Ant

- Ant #2782 (#aqua) - Aqua

- Aqua #288729463 (#attrazine) - Attrazione [cheat code misspelled]

- Attrazione [cheat code misspelled] #22254563 (#backh5oe) - Backhoe [cheat code misspelled]

- Backhoe [cheat code misspelled] #226269 (#bagboy) - Bag Boy

- Bag Boy #22766 (#baron) - Baron

- Baron #23879 (#betsy) - Betsy

- Betsy #2668534427 (#bootlegger) - Bootlegger

- Bootlegger #2855364 (#bulldog) - Bulldog

- Bulldog #227429 (#caphaw) - Capshaw [cheat code misspelled]

- Capshaw [cheat code misspelled] #228255276 (#cavallaro) - Cavallaro

- Cavallaro #2667866 (#compton) - Compton

- Compton #267667 (#cosmos) - Cosmos

- Cosmos #33548379 (#delivery) - Delivery Truck

- Delivery Truck #3378469 (#destiny) - Destiny

- Destiny #3479653 (#eiswolf) - Eiswolf

- Eiswolf #324 (#fbi) - FBI

- FBI #3373352623 (#ferdelance) - Fer de Lance

- Fer de Lance #32830 (#five0) - Five0

- Five0 #36755438 (#forklift) - Forklift

- Forklift #4867546437 (#gunslinger) - Gunslinger

- Gunslinger #4252373 (#halberd) - Halberd

- Halberd #4266374323 (#hammerhead) - Hammerhead

- Hammerhead #42664225 (#hannibal) - Hannibal

- Hannibal #465599663 (#hollywood) - Hollywood

- Hollywood #46837378 (#interest) - Interest

- Interest #5225722248 (#jackrabbit) - Jackrabbit

- Jackrabbit #5878423 (#justice) - Justice

- Justice #53978663 (#keystone) - Keystone

- Keystone #566636 (#komodo) - Komodo

- Komodo #52383792 (#lafuerza) - La Fuerza

- La Fuerza #624 (#mag) - Mag

- Mag #66254642473 (#mockingbird) - Mockingbird

- Mockingbird #635766 (#nelson) - Nelson

- Nelson #639626 (#newman) - Newman

- Newman #66732374 (#nordberg) - Nordberg

- Nordberg #67498 (#nrgv8) - NRG V8

- NRG V8 #73223533737 (#peacekeeper) - Peacekeeper

- Peacekeeper #782727 (#quasar) - Quasar

- Quasar #78682 (#quota) - Quota

- Quota #7267243 (#rampage) - Rampage

- Rampage #7288537 (#rattler) - Rattler

- Rattler #729227837 (#raycaster) - Raycaster

- Raycaster #732737 (#reaper) - Reaper

- Reaper #74262438 (#ricochet) - Ricochet

- Ricochet #782587 (#ruckus) - Ruckus

- Ruckus #746486 (#shogun) - Shogun

- Shogun #754647468 (#slingshot) - Slingshot

- Slingshot #762425483 (#socialite) - Socialite

- Socialite #72887786 (#satusquo) - Status Quo [cheat code misspelled]

- Status Quo [cheat code misspelled] #784553886 (#stilletto) - Stiletto [cheat code misspelled]

- Stiletto [cheat code misspelled] #8294 (#taxi) - Taxi

- Taxi #843562 (#thejob) - The Job

- The Job #84383427 (#thevegas) - The Vegas

- The Vegas #846764663 (#thorogood) - Thorogood

- Thorogood #84826 (#titan) - Titan

- Titan #87299627837 (#traxxmaster) - Traxx Master

- Traxx Master #8277489 (#varsity) - Varsity

- Varsity #836662527742 (#venomclassic) - Venom Classic

- Venom Classic #83666 (#venom) - Venom

- Venom #867839 (#vortex) - Vortex

- Vortex #86935 (#voxel) - Voxel

- Voxel #93782879 (#westbury) - Westbury

- Westbury #936484 (#zenith) - Zenith

- Zenith #94667 (#zimos) - Zimos

- Zimos #947266 (#zircon) - Zircon

- Zircon #966524 (#zomkah) - Zomkah

Saints Row Weapons Cheats

(Image credit: THQ)

#1242843 (#12gauge) - 12 Gauge

- 12 Gauge #74374373 (#shepherd) - 44 Shepherd

- 44 Shepherd #27409863 (#ar40xtnd) - AR-40 Xtnd

- AR-40 Xtnd #27127468 (#as12riot) - AS12 Riot

- AS12 Riot #22732255 (#baseball) - Baseball Bat

- Baseball Bat #434250 (#gdhc50) - GDHC

- GDHC #4736233 (#grenade) - Grenade

- Grenade #56578568 (#k6krukov) - K6 Krukov

- K6 Krukov #56433 (#knife) - Knife

- Knife #62262687 (#macmanus) - McManus [cheat code misspelled]

- McManus [cheat code misspelled] #6656868 (#molotov) - Molotov

- Molotov #6444878425 (#nightstick) - Nightstick

- Nightstick #674 (#nr4) - NR4

- NR4 #74672263 (#pimpcane) - Pimp Cane

- Pimp Cane #74732662 (#pipebomb) - Pipe Bomb

- Pipe Bomb #762538 (#rocket) - RPG

- RPG #75777733 (#skrspree) - SKR-7 Spree [cheat code misspelled]

- SKR-7 Spree [cheat code misspelled] #83587226 (#t3kurban) - T3K Urban

- T3K Urban #84734766 (#tireiron) - Tire Iron

- Tire Iron #866278663 (#tombstone) - Tombstone

- Tombstone #84239 (#vice9) - VICE 9

Saints Row 2 Weather Cheats

(Image credit: THQ)

#11111 - Test Time 1

Sets current time to Midnight





- Test Time 1 Sets current time to Midnight #11112 - Test Time 2

Sets current time to Noon





- Test Time 2 Sets current time to Noon #78669 (#sunny) - Clear Skies

- Clear Skies #62278 (#ocast) - Overcast

- Overcast #57246 (#lrain) - Light Rain

- Light Rain #67248 (#mrain) - Medium Rain

- Medium Rain #47246 (#hrain) - Heavy Rain

- Heavy Rain #10 - Wrath of God (Thunder and Lightning)

Looking to lose yourself in more games like Saints Row? Then we've got the 25 best open world games to play right now.