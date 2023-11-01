Russell T Davies hints at "bigger plans" for Doctor Who spin-off Tales of the TARDIS

Doctor Who spin-off Tales of the TARDIS launches today on BBC iPlayer, but as showrunner Russell T Davies tells SFX magazine in the new issue published today, there are already "bigger plans" in place for the show.

"There are bigger plans behind this that we can't talk about yet. Eventually TOTT [Tales of the TARDIS] will begin to make more sense as the series next year unfolds, you will see," Davies said. "But it's really a lovely thing to do for the 60th."

The six-episode series was filmed over the course of six days in September 2023. "It's very last-minute," Davies admitted. "I thought of it about two months ago... I did think we hadn't done enough for the 60th and we made this."

Davies also described the process of making the series as a happy one. "I've had one of the greatest weeks of my entire career taking the cast members out for dinner every night and talking to them and every single night, we’ve been sitting there saying how we wish that [former Doctor Who producer] John Nathan-Turner was still alive."

