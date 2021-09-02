RTX gaming laptop deals are under $800 at Dell right now

RTX gaming laptop deals are big business, especially considering they're the easiest way to get your hands on premium Nvidia GPUs without spending hundreds on the resale market. However, it's when these configurations take discounts well below $1,000 that things get really interesting.

That's exactly what's happening today. Dell has just cut $445 off the price of this Dell G15 gaming laptop, leaving us with an excellent $734.99 final cost (was $1,179.99). Sure, you're only picking up an RTX 3050Ti here, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible and still keep your components up to date there's very little out there that can beat this price right now.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,180 Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,180 $734.99 at Dell

Save $445 - There's an RTX 3050 Ti packed in here, which won't offer the top of Nvidia's performance range, but can still power through 1080p titles on a budget. Elsewhere you'll find a 10th generation i5 processor powering everything with 8GB RAM. There's also a nice boost in that 512GB SSD as well.

Not only does that RTX card work particularly hard for you at this price, but you're also getting a strong 512GB of SSD storage on top. Cheaper gaming laptop deals like this one often skimp on this component, dropping you down to 256GB or replacing it with a 1TB hard drive. However, you're still getting plenty of speedy storage here.

If you're looking for that fabled RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal, we'd recommend checking out the Alienware line instead. At $1,299 (was $1,479.99), Dell is offering a decent price on an RTX 3060 configuration of one of the best gaming laptops on the market: the M15 R6.

However, the additional RAM and Ryzen 7 processor in this $1,371.99 (was $1,671) Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition make it the better buy if you can spring the extra cash.

More RTX gaming laptop deals at Dell

Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,479.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $180 - With an RTX 3060 and 11th generation i5 processor at the helm, there's a good stack of power inside this M15 R6. With $180 off, you're spending just $1,299.99 on some decent components. That 8GB RAM may need to be upgraded to fully make the most of this rig, though.

$1,679.99 Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,679.99 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $308 - If you need more power, it's well worth paying the extra $80 for this Alienware M15. A Ryzen 7 processor leads the way, with 16GB RAM supporting it. Plus, you'll still find that RTX 3060 GPU and 256GB of SSD storage as well.

If you're still on the hunt for a GPU by itself, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060 (or check out all the best gaming PCs that are also offering RTX cards) as well. We're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals.