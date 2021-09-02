RTX gaming laptop deals are under $800 at Dell right now

RTX gaming laptop deals are big business, especially considering they're the easiest way to get your hands on premium Nvidia GPUs without spending hundreds on the resale market. However, it's when these configurations take discounts well below $1,000 that things get really interesting.
That's exactly what's happening today. Dell has just cut $445 off the price of this Dell G15 gaming laptop, leaving us with an excellent $734.99 final cost (was $1,179.99). Sure, you're only picking up an RTX 3050Ti here, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible and still keep your components up to date there's very little out there that can beat this price right now.
Not only does that RTX card work particularly hard for you at this price, but you're also getting a strong 512GB of SSD storage on top. Cheaper gaming laptop deals like this one often skimp on this component, dropping you down to 256GB or replacing it with a 1TB hard drive. However, you're still getting plenty of speedy storage here.
If you're looking for that fabled RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal, we'd recommend checking out the Alienware line instead. At $1,299 (was $1,479.99), Dell is offering a decent price on an RTX 3060 configuration of one of the best gaming laptops on the market: the M15 R6.
However, the additional RAM and Ryzen 7 processor in this $1,371.99 (was $1,671) Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition make it the better buy if you can spring the extra cash.
More RTX gaming laptop deals at Dell
If you're still on the hunt for a GPU by itself, we're showing you where to buy RTX 3060 (or check out all the best gaming PCs that are also offering RTX cards) as well. We're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals.