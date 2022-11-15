RRR director confirms a sequel is in its "very early" stages of development

RRR director S. S. Rajamouli has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. The 1920s-set original centers on two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), as they challenge the British Raj.

After breaking records at the box office in 2022, the flick – believed to be India's most expensive in history – took the internet by storm, too, when it landed on Netflix throughout Western territories the following year. And it's hardly surprisingly, really.

It's lengthy at 182 minutes, but doesn't waste a second of its runtime, cramming in everything from fiery bow and arrow battles to motorcycle chases to men fighting alongside bloody tigers. If none of that tickles your fancy, well, firstly, what more do you want? Secondly, fear not, it also features a romantic subplot, a sweet bromance, and a couple of musical numbers, too.

"My father [V. Vijayendra Prasad] is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli explained during a recent screening of RRR (via ComicBook (opens in new tab)). "We've discussed a bit about [the RRR sequel], and he's working on the story." The follow-up is said to be in its "very early" stages of development, but given how popular the first one was, this positive update is sure to excite fans.

This isn't the first time the idea of a sequel has been floated about, either. Back in April, actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr spoke to Indian press about the possibility. "I've used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of RRR again," he said (via Variety). "Sometimes [if] you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It's just a way of positive thinking, wanting more."

