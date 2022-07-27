Roblox's famous "oof" sound effect is now gone

It's already been replaced due to a licensing issue

Roblox
Roblox has entirely removed the famed "oof" death sound from all its player-created games.

Announced yesterday via the official Roblox Twitter account, the developer has revealed that the "oof" sound has already been removed from the platform entirely. Instead, it's been replaced with a brand new default sound, a change made in the game effective immediately. 

If you haven't heard the "oof" sound, you can listen to it just below in the YouTube sample. The sound has become pretty damn famous over the years since it was first made available in Roblox for players to use and plays whenever the player character meets their untimely demise in any fan-made game.

As Kotaku (opens in new tab) explains, this isn't actually the first time the "oof" sound has been in hot water, legally speaking. The sound comes from a first-person shooter called Messiah, released in 2000, with sound effects coming from then-composer Tommy Tallarico. 

In 2020, Tallarico discovered Roblox had taken and used the sound effect he created without permission, at which point a legal agreement was reached between the two. Since then, Roblox users have had to pay a fee of $1 to use the sound effect in their created games, and Tallarico actual to work with Roblox going forward to make other sound effects.

Something may have gone wrong in the agreement between the two parties, hence why the "oof" sound effect was removed from Roblox. Things aren't clear right now because neither Roblox nor Tallarico have commented on the removal of the sound effect, but it appears to be gone for good.

