The Nintendo Switch 2 will have new system unlock noises, and I'm devastated to report the clown honk is gone

The Switch 2 is just under a week away now, and Nintendo has decided to spoil it for all of us by revealing the most important detail about the console via the Nintendo Today app. Just after you thought it couldn't get any worse than Nintendo spoiling a mouse minigame , Nintendo has confirmed the noises when you open the Switch 2 are slightly different.

In a post called "Press a Button to Unlock Your System" Nintendo revealed that opening the Switch 2 is the same deal as with the original Nintendo Switch, where you press a button three times to unlock the system. And just in case you weren't sure what that could be like, there was a video included.

However, one of the best things about this on the Switch was how the sound effect changed if you pressed specific buttons, the best of these being ZR which would give you the clown honks. Well, in the new video Nintendo confirmed there will be new sounds.

The first is the standard A button click, which sounds almost identical to the one on the original Switch except with a cadence this time instead of three of the same click. That's pretty cool, I can't wait to see what they do with the honks.

Well… moments later, Nintendo showed off another button – ZR – and it was gone. They've taken away the clown honk. The replacement is an admittedly cute squeak that sounds somewhere between a mouse and a bird chirping… but that's not the point.

Some people have taken fire at Nintendo for not innovating with the Switch 2 hardware the way they have in the past, saying that Nintendo has lost its playful spirit. And taking away the clown honk was the last nail in the coffin. The Nintendo we know is gone, and I have considered cancelling my pre-order, but Donkey Kong Bananza looks real good though, so Nintendo is on thin ice!

