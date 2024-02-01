Rise of the Ronin seemingly ditches Nioh's overwhelming action RPG loot system, and fans like the move

Rise of the Ronin is seemingly ditching Nioh's wild loot system, and it looks like many fans are loving the change.

At yesterday's PlayStation's State of Play broadcast, Rise of the Ronin received top billing, with a gameplay presentation and a detailed breakdown of aspects like traversal. Among the details was the revelation that Team Ninja is apparently ditching loot entirely for the new action game, a far cry from the two Nioh games of its past.

So far, it looks like Team Ninja fans are reacting very positively to the change in design direction. Nioh's loot system could be, as the tweet below attests to, an absolute nightmare to handle at times, between the hundreds of weapons you'd be handed at once, not to mention the armor items you could rapidly amass in mere minutes.

did team ninja forget to put a nightmare loot system in rise of the ronin??? do we live in a fantasy land of chocolate rainbows and fairies ???January 31, 2024 See more

Hell, Nioh had so much loot that there was literally an auto-dismantle option added to Team Ninja's later game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, just to help you sift through all the garbage items you'd accrue. Kitting yourself out in the best gear possible for your play style was sometimes a game in and of itself across Team Ninja's previous few titles.

Happy to see Rise of the Ronin shaping up to be a sane action game that isn't bogged down by tons and tons of loot drops.And it's got a rifle/bayonet as a melee weapon!? pic.twitter.com/61EHd96LINJanuary 31, 2024 See more

Perhaps Team Ninja is going with a more refined, streamlined approach to Rise of the Ronin's design. This is a bit of a surprise if it's true, though, because the developer previously said that Rise of the Ronin was its biggest game to date, and considering the Nioh games could very easily run north of 50 hours, that's no small feat.

rise of the ronin has no loot pic.twitter.com/sxpN47OQkRFebruary 1, 2024 See more

Rise of the Ronin launches next month on March 22, exclusively for PS5. That means Team Ninja's game is launching right alongside some stiff competition: not only does Capcom's anticipated Dragon's Dogma 2 drop on the very same day, Horizon Forbidden West's PC port arrives the day before.

