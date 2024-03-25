How to change appearance in Rise of the Ronin

By Joel Franey
published

You can change your face and appearance at the Longhouse in Rise of the Ronin

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The Rise of the Ronin change appearance option to customise your face and hair is done via the Longhouse, the little hub of activity that players will unlock fairly early on in the game. Rise of the Ronin's appearance customisation options are fairly broad, allowing you to manifest a variety of faces for your ultimate ninja warrior. But if you're struggling to find where to do that and want to alter your character's face, we'll show you how to change appearance in Rise of the Ronin below.

Where is the Rise of the Ronin change appearance option?

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The Rise of the Ronin change appearance option is in your Longhouse, specifically under the "Relax" menu, where there'll simply be an option entitled "Appearance". This brings you right back to the character creator that you experienced at the beginning, giving you full power to change your character's face, hair, build and similar. Not only that, but this experience is completely free, and can be done as much as you want - there's no limit to how many times you can change your character's appearance

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)
You can also customise the appearance of your gear without changing its stats (what's sometimes colloquially called "Transmog") in the Relax menu too, by selecting "Redesign". This lets you change what armor and weapons your character appears to be wearing, regardless of what you actually have equipped.

If you haven't unlocked the Longhouse yet, you just need to follow the main story. After entering Yokohama for the first time, you'll get a mission called Follow Your Blade Twin, where a character will show you the Longhouse. It serves plenty more functions than just changing appearance - such as setting up the Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer - but that's one of the features that it offers.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

