The Rise of the Ronin change appearance option to customise your face and hair is done via the Longhouse, the little hub of activity that players will unlock fairly early on in the game. Rise of the Ronin's appearance customisation options are fairly broad, allowing you to manifest a variety of faces for your ultimate ninja warrior. But if you're struggling to find where to do that and want to alter your character's face, we'll show you how to change appearance in Rise of the Ronin below.

Where is the Rise of the Ronin change appearance option?

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The Rise of the Ronin change appearance option is in your Longhouse, specifically under the "Relax" menu, where there'll simply be an option entitled "Appearance". This brings you right back to the character creator that you experienced at the beginning, giving you full power to change your character's face, hair, build and similar. Not only that, but this experience is completely free, and can be done as much as you want - there's no limit to how many times you can change your character's appearance.

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

You can also customise the appearance of your gear without changing its stats (what's sometimes colloquially called "Transmog") in the Relax menu too, by selecting "Redesign". This lets you change what armor and weapons your character appears to be wearing, regardless of what you actually have equipped.

If you haven't unlocked the Longhouse yet, you just need to follow the main story. After entering Yokohama for the first time, you'll get a mission called Follow Your Blade Twin, where a character will show you the Longhouse. It serves plenty more functions than just changing appearance - such as setting up the Rise of the Ronin co-op multiplayer - but that's one of the features that it offers.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission