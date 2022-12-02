Rings of Power star explains his shock exit after Lord of the Rings series recasts Adar for season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans were left surprised recently when Amazon Prime Video announced that Sam Hazeldine would be taking over as Adar in season 2. Now, original actor Joseph Mawle has explained the reason behind his shock exit.

"I loved my time exploring Middle-earth and diving into Tolkien's mythology. I'm so honored that the character was liked. He cared deeply about telling you his story," he tweeted on December 1. "Though as an actor it remains my wish, my job description, to explore new characters and worlds. Wishing all the best to cast and crew for S2, I'll be cheering you on from the sidelines."

Though the threat of Sauron's return was undoubtedly the biggest dark cloud that hung over our heroes in The Rings of Power season 1, Adar proved a formidable enemy to humans, dwarves, and Harfoots alike. Having been one of the first Elves to be captured, tortured, and eventually corrupted by Morgoth, he eventually became leader of the Orcs. Following the eruption of Orodruin (AKA Mount Doom) in season 1, he and his army claim the ash-covered Southlands for themselves, while Adar renamed the country 'Mordor'.

Hazeldine isn't the only new face set to show up in season 2. Alongside the news of the recasting, Prime Video also announced that Ben Daniels, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson have all signed on for the fantasy prequel's sophomore installment.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream now. As it stands, there has been no word on when season 2 will release, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for more news, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime.