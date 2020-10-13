Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock for Switch this Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day deals are often low on Nintendo products thanks to the company's famously immovable prices, this year's sale has seen the return of Ring Fit Adventure, which has been difficult to get a hold of throughout the year. It's now in stock on Amazon for the first time in a while at the standard price of $79.99.

In case you missed the trend, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise game for Switch that uses the titular Ring-Con peripheral to help track your movements. Combined with the leg strap Joy-Con holster, this gives the game a surprisingly wide range of exercises, from stretches and yoga to planks and presses. The game side starts to shine as you encounter new minigames, environments, and goals, but the fitness element shouldn't be underestimated. Even if you aren't out of shape, this game can kick your ass.

Like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure skyrocketed in popularity on the back of the near-global quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It's a fun, affordable way to exercise at home, making it a great alternative to gyms which may well be closed or otherwise inaccessible. As a result, it's become quite difficult to find, in no small part because it's explicitly tied to specific peripherals. So while it isn't available at a discount this Prime Day, the fact that it's available at all is significant. Like many hard-to-find Switch games, Ring Fit Adventure is regularly resold well above its MSRP, so getting it for the base price is about as good as it gets.