Ridley Scott and Peaky Blinders creator teaming up for new World War 2 series

Ridley Scott and Steven Knight are teaming up for a World War 2 epic, Deadline reports. Roads to Freedom, a 10-episode epic, will tell the story of World War II from several international perspectives.

Based on the books of military historian Sir Antony Beevor, Scott will direct the first episode of the series, while Knight will co-write every episode with Beevor. The series will focus not just on UK and US soldiers, but also on characters – including women and children – in Russia, Germany, France, and beyond with an emphasis on humanity and people bound together by one dramatic story.

Knight is best known for his work on the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders, serving as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, which is due back on our screens for a sixth and final season . He's also penned the screenplays for a number of movies, including mystery thriller Serenity, pandemic comedy Locked Down , and the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer .

Scott, meanwhile, has a lot on his plate at the moment – his upcoming movie, House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver , is currently filming in Italy, and the director has a Napoleon Bonaparte biopic, Kitbag , led by Joaquin Phoenix in the works, too. On the small screen, he's worked as executive producer on the horror anthology series The Terror and the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. Roads to Freedom is said to be a priority and personal project for the director, who'll draw on his own memories of childhood in wartime Britain.