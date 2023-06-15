It looks like the next season of Rick and Morty is just months away

Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen has seemingly narrowed down the release window for Rick and Morty season 7 in a new interview.

During a talk with French publication Premiere (H/T ComicBook.com), Oueweleen was asked whether the new Rick and Morty season would arrive in September. It’s not a month plucked out of thin air, either: season 6 aired in September, with the show dropping at least one episode in that month for four of its six seasons.

His answer? "We haven't announced it, but it will be this year. We try to keep roughly the same dates every year."

That will be music to the ears of many in the wake of co-creator Justin Roiland’s departure from the show.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," the channel said in a statement earlier this year. "Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season seven."

In the same Premiere interview, executive producer Steve Levy says the team is still in the "recruitment process" when it comes to recasting Roiland’s roles but Levy insists whoever comes in will be “great.”

Rick and Morty is just under halfway through a 70-episode order from Adult Swim. Inked in 2018, the deal will likely carry the show through to 10 seasons should it keep up its current episode rate. Maybe the show will actually make good on its promise for Rick and Morty to last forever.

