Rick and Morty creator's Xbox shooter High On Life delayed to December

High on Life, the zany looking shooter coming to Xbox and PC later this year, is now due out a little laterer in the year: December 13, to be exact.

Squanch Games - the studio fronted by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland - had originally set an October 2022 launch window for High on Life, which means this delay moves its release back roughly six weeks. It sounds like a little more time is needed for polish.

"We have good news and bad news. Feel free to choose the option you'd prefer to read first; we won't meddle with your free will," reads an update shared to the game's official Twitter account. "The good news: High on Life is still coming in 2022! Squanch Games is working hard toward developing the best gaming experience to hit your screens, and a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts."

As you might expect from a game coming from Roiland, High on Life looks to be jam-packed with absurdist comedy and big sci-fi ideas, molded around what appears to be a first-person shooter framework with elements of Metroidvanias. You'll play as an intergalactic bounty hunter on a mission to take down an alien cartel using human life energy to get high. The announcement trailer kind of looked like Psychonauts on psychedelics.

