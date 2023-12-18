The Rick and Morty anime spin-off is set to return for the first time in over 2 years, as Adult Swim shares teaser for new series

Hold on to your butts, folks, because Rick and Morty is returning for more sci-fi adventures in anime form – and this time, it'll be a TV series, rather than a short film.

Between 2020 and 2021, Adult Swim released five short films, created and developed by Takashi Sano, that saw Yōhei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba reprise their roles as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the Japanese dub, respectively. Now, a show is set to carry on their story...

In the first look at this new take, which is very similar to the original – though the animation style is slightly different and Rick is, well, a samurai – we see Morty's sister Summer (Akiha Matsui) try to help the titular mad scientist navigate through space... and parallel dimensions. Unfortunately for him, though, Rick flies a little too close to a distortion and winds up surrounded by multiple versions of himself from other universes.

"Still can't believe the duo is actually getting there own anime series," one fan commented on YouTube. "The acting in every character looks amazing. Looking forward to it next year."

"This looks really good! Hope the team who made this happen have a good day," wrote another. "Funny work."

"Props to Adult Swim for actually fully going though with this. It's a unique way to build the franchise up instead of a generic spin off," said a third.

Rick and Morty: The Anime premieres in 2024, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on a specific date. While we wait, check out our guide to the best anime shows of all time for some viewing inspiration.