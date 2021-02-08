Resident Evil 8 is “much larger than what players experienced in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard”

In an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine, Resident Evil 8 producer Peter Fabiano stated that the highly anticipated horror game is “much larger than what players experienced in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard”

Resident Evil 8 is a direct follow up to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and follows the story of main protagonists Ethan and Mia after the events of Resident Evil 7, who now live in the Eastern European countryside.

Fabiano says that Resident Evil 8 has “direct links with Resident Evil 7, both in terms of talent involved in making it and the tale it’s going to tell”.

As to why the team decided to keep Ethan Winters as the focus of the series, Fabiano stated that “The team grew quite attached to Ethan as a character so we knew we wanted to continue his story arc.” The producer also stated that the team even took inspiration from 2005’s Resident Evil 4, especially when it came to the item management system in the game.

The interview also bought into question why this Resident Evil title chose to include vampires this time around, after previously introducing the likes of zombies and werewolves. Without giving too much away Fabio hinted that “the creatures all fit within the context of Resident Evil’s world”, he continued with “we can assure you that Resident Evil Village takes into account the overall world and history of the series”.

This Resident Evil title has caused such a wave of enthusiasm online. This is mostly due in part to the game’s titular antagonist, a 9ft tall vampiric woman: Lady Dimitrescu, and her two daughters. The family has become so popular in fact that Capcom had to release a statement detailing the character’s official height . She has also started popping up in other games due to fans recreating the gothic woman via character customisation .