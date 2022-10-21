Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe and Collector's editions announced

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

What're ya buyin?

Resident Evil 4 remake
As part of its recent Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed two new versions of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition, which offer all manner of extra Resident Evil-themed goodies for fans to sink their teeth into.

The Deluxe Edition has a range of digital extras, including costumes, special weapons, a treasure map, and the ability to swap the remake's soundtrack for the one in the original game. Opting for this version will set you back $69.99 in the US or £64.99 in the UK.

Here's everything included in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition:

  • "Casual" and "Romantic" costumes for Leon and Ashley
  • "Hero" and "Villain" costumes and filters for Leon
  • "Sentinel Nine" and "Skull Shaker" deluxe weapons 
  • Sporty sunglasses for Leon
  • The option to swap the remake's soundtrack for the original Resident Evil 4 version
  • The Treasure Map: Expansion, which unlocks additional treasures not found on regular treasure maps

Alternatively, if you're a big fan of RE's fourth instalment, you might want to go for the Collector's Edition. This version comes with lots of physical extras, including a steelbook, an artbook, and a figure of Leon wielding a shotgun and sporting his signature brown jacket. The Collector's Edition is available for the grand sum of $249.99/£249.99. 

Here's what comes in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition:

  • Steelbook
  • Deluxe Edition DLC
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Leon S. Kennedy figure
  • Artbook
  • Special Map
  • Collector's Box

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Additionally, pre-ordering the game's Standard Edition will net you two bonus in-game items, the Attaché Case: Gold and the Special Charm: Handgun Ammo. If you place your order early for either the Deluxe or Collector's editions, you'll receive the aforementioned bonus items as well as the Attaché Case: Classic and the Special Charm: Green Herb. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on March 24, 2023, and pre-orders are open now. 

As well as announcing the various buying options for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom shared a new gameplay trailer during its Resident Evil showcase. Fans were treated to a reimagined version of one of the game's most terrifying scenes, Leon's showdown with the ferocious chainsaw-wielding Ganado. The publisher also announced that a demo of Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition is now available, allowing you to try out the game's all-new third-person mode early. 

