Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe and Collector's editions announced

As part of its recent Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed two new versions of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition, which offer all manner of extra Resident Evil-themed goodies for fans to sink their teeth into.

The Deluxe Edition has a range of digital extras, including costumes, special weapons, a treasure map, and the ability to swap the remake's soundtrack for the one in the original game. Opting for this version will set you back $69.99 in the US or £64.99 in the UK.

Here's everything included in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition:

"Casual" and "Romantic" costumes for Leon and Ashley

"Hero" and "Villain" costumes and filters for Leon

"Sentinel Nine" and "Skull Shaker" deluxe weapons

Sporty sunglasses for Leon

The option to swap the remake's soundtrack for the original Resident Evil 4 version

The Treasure Map: Expansion, which unlocks additional treasures not found on regular treasure maps

Alternatively, if you're a big fan of RE's fourth instalment, you might want to go for the Collector's Edition. This version comes with lots of physical extras, including a steelbook, an artbook, and a figure of Leon wielding a shotgun and sporting his signature brown jacket. The Collector's Edition is available for the grand sum of $249.99/£249.99.

Here's what comes in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition:

Steelbook

Deluxe Edition DLC

Digital Soundtrack

Leon S. Kennedy figure

Artbook

Special Map

Collector's Box

(Image credit: Capcom)

Additionally, pre-ordering the game's Standard Edition will net you two bonus in-game items, the Attaché Case: Gold and the Special Charm: Handgun Ammo. If you place your order early for either the Deluxe or Collector's editions, you'll receive the aforementioned bonus items as well as the Attaché Case: Classic and the Special Charm: Green Herb. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on March 24, 2023, and pre-orders are open now.

As well as announcing the various buying options for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom shared a new gameplay trailer during its Resident Evil showcase. Fans were treated to a reimagined version of one of the game's most terrifying scenes, Leon's showdown with the ferocious chainsaw-wielding Ganado. The publisher also announced that a demo of Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition is now available, allowing you to try out the game's all-new third-person mode early.

